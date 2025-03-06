Is NASCAR’s Newest Female Entrant Katherine Legge Married?

Katherine Legge is currently only the third active female driver in NASCAR, apart from Toni Breidinger and Natalie Decker. Aside from her ARCA Menards Series Daytona attempt on February 15, she made a name for herself with an extensive career in various racing series, including Formula 3, INDYCAR, and DTM. But while a lot is already well-documented about her professional career with the records and accolades, what about her personal life? Especially the topic of marriage?

Advertisement

And as per the records, the 44-year-old motorsports driver has never gotten married. While she used to be engaged to a fellow German racecar driver, Peter Terting, the couple split in 2012 after dating for over two years. Later, Terting got into a relationship with German driver Carrie Schreiner, some 14 years his junior.

However, although her personal life was not at her peak, professionally, she has achieved quite a lot.

For instance, not only did Legge become the first woman to win a major open-wheel race in North America, and got voted RACER magazine’s Most Promising Road Racer by fans around the world, but she also became the first female to receive British Racing Drivers Club Rising Star accolade and received the prestigious Women Racing Drivers Club Susan JP Jamieson award for fastest lap speed.

Besides these, she also holds the distinction of being the fastest-qualifying woman in the Indy 500 and is currently looking for opportunities within NASCAR following her ARCA stint at Daytona, where she finished P39.

She expressed her interest in the same, stating, “I want to do all of the things. I want to do the Daytona 500. I want to do the Coca-Cola 600. I want to do more NASCAR. I want to do more IndyCar. I want to do more sports cars.”

However, this wasn’t Legge’s first foray into NASCAR. She previously took the wheel in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2018 and 2023. Legge piloted the #15 Chevy for JD Motorsports in 2018 and the #07 for SS-Green Light Racing in 2023, competing in four and one races, respectively, with her standout performance being a P14 finish at Road America.

It remains to be seen, though, if she is able to bag any more NASCAR opportunities following her lackluster start in the ARCA Menards Series.