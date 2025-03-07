“He’s What Everybody Thinks Kyle Larson Is”: Fans Have the Last Word After Christopher Bell Stakes Claim as NASCAR’s Best

Who is the best driver in the Cup Series currently? This question will get different answers from the crowd. But the most sensible and close-to-fact answer would be Christopher Bell. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has consistently been at the top of the game for the last three years, and the world is finally beginning to recognize his value.

Following his victory in Atlanta, Bell became the only driver in the Next Gen era to win on six different track types, ranging from dirt to intermediate to superspeedway. Ten wins in six different platforms is not a record to be overlooked. As the light began falling on this achievement, fans on X showered praises on him.

One comment read, “It’s hard to imagine how he can be slept on, but he’s the most underrated driver in Cup IMO.” This is not a single opinion but the collective thought of many. Bell was a part of the Championship 4 in 2022 and 2023. He missed out in 2024 but was still one of the best drivers throughout the season. He is simply too good to be ignored any longer.

Another fan put forward a controversial statement: “Maybe he’s what everybody thinks Larson is…” Kyle Larson is widely regarded as the best driver of the current generation. The reason he is held in such high stature is that he is capable of winning races in multiple disciplines. The daunting contention is that so is Bell.

Christopher “Babyface Killar” Bell…. Could be his year ! — El Kirkador (@TheStoneMatador) March 3, 2025

An affirmation for this notion came: “One of the best all-around drivers. Can win on any track.” If Bell can do everything that Larson does, why can’t he be celebrated as the best as well? Maybe winning the championship will be the puzzle’s missing piece and make this question obsolete.

What do Bell’s competitors think of his racing caliber?

Even when fans failed to notice his greatness, Chase Elliott did. He said, “Extremely underrated and probably isn’t appreciated or talked about enough for performing at a high level. He does an exceptional job.” The 2020 champion is a huge admirer of Bell’s understanding of his No. 20 Toyota Camry XSE.

Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney knows what Christopher Bell is capable of as well. He said, “Christopher is honestly very underrated. I think he’s finally starting to get some more recognition, like, ‘Hey, this guy is really good.’ He’s incredibly smooth. You never see him out of control.” Perhaps the most pleasing of praises came from Bell’s biggest rival, Larson.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver said, “Bell is extremely good, and he’s just so quiet that people don’t recognize how good he is. He’s so smooth. He never makes mistakes. He just looks so calm in the car.” Larson has always put himself down when it comes to giving Bell credit. This displays his egoless attitude, but also Bell’s undisputable skill.