How Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s NASCAR Concussions Led Him to Podcasting, Establishing Dirty Mo Media

Dale Earnhardt Jr. hung up his racing gloves somewhat unexpectedly in 2017, largely due to concussions sustained over his career. But his decision to retire was also influenced by a desire to bow out on his own terms. He has since opened up about his struggles with concussions and his retirement on the platform Dirty Mo Media, which he and Mike Davis launched in 2013.

Davis recently appeared on Kenny Wallace’s show and discussed the origins of their podcast media company. He shared that he proposed the idea of starting a podcast where Junior could openly discuss his experiences with concussions.

He said, “We had been doing it for two or three years I don’t remember how many. I mean, it might have actually been a few more. […] Like I said it was a it was a process it was a gradual escalation of direct involvement it.”

“Went from nothing to him laying his thoughts into the phone one year or we did that for a year or two. Eventually, though, I remember where Dale wanted to be involved with the platform was after the concussion situation,” he added.

Dale Jr.’s initial foray into podcasting started with the 22nd episode of Dirty Mo Media, introduced five months after the podcast’s debut. In 2014, they began incorporating a segment that played audio snippets Earnhardt Jr. recorded shortly after races. His presence on the podcast became more pronounced in 2016, as he stepped back from racing while recuperating from concussion symptoms.

By 2017, Earnhardt transitioned to becoming the regular host of the show alongside Tyler Overstreet. Today, the media company, spearheaded by Dale Jr., produces an array of podcasts such as “The Dale Jr. Download,” “Door Bumper Clear,” “Actions Detrimental,” “The Teardown,” “Dirty Mo Dough,” “Dirty Mo Live,” and “Next Level,” further expanding his reach and influence beyond the racetrack.

Who is Mike Davis, Dale Jr.’s right-hand man?

Mike Davis is the President and Executive Producer at Dirty Mo Media, the driving force behind the company’s production and content strategy. Until last year, he co-hosted “The Dale Jr. Download” with Junior.

Often referred to as Dale Jr.’s ‘right hand,’ Mike Davis is indispensable as a close confidant and pivotal business partner. Davis has also been credited with helping transform Earnhardt Jr., who was once shy and awkward, into a dynamo of social media presence.

However, as of last November, Davis stepped back from being the public face of the podcast. He shifted his focus towards the production and technical aspects, aiming to broaden the company’s horizons and develop new business verticals.