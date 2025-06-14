How Daniel Suárez Is Not Just Promoting NASCAR in Mexico — He’s Helping Young Hispanic Drivers Step Into the Spotlight

Feb 16, 2025; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez (99) walks onto the driver introduction stage to greet fans before the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Viva, El Mexico. Viva, Daniel Suarez. The Mexican native is in his realm this weekend, as his home country hosts the NASCAR Cup Series for the first time ever at Mexico City’s Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Suarez, who grew up in Monterrey, Mexico, is acting as somewhat of an unofficial tour guide, extoling the virtues of his homeland to fellow Cup drivers, crew members, media and fans. And he’s getting a big helping hand from a number of his fellow countrymen who proudly call themselves “Daniel’s Amigos” and come north of the border to watch him race in a number of events in the U.S.

While Suarez is acting as somewhat of an ambassador to Mexico and its varied culture, he’s also becoming an ambassador — or perhaps advocate may be a better word — of up-and-coming Mexican auto racers. He’s showing, especially young, aspiring drivers, that if he can make it in NASCAR or other forms of racing, they may be able to do so as well.

This weekend, two aspiring drivers in the ARCA Menards Series will be watching Suarez and interacting with not only fellow Mexican racing fans, but also with folks from the U.S., as they try to write their own racing resume both south and north of the border.

Among those aspiring Mexican racers is Regina Sivient, who is the first Mexican woman to ever compete in the ARCA Menards Series. She’s coming off a 14th place finish last weekend at Michigan International Speedway.

And fellow Mexican driver, 20-year-old Mexico City native Eloy Falcon, finished 10th in the same race, his first in the full-fledged ARCA Menards Series (earlier this year, in his first Arca Menards East Series race at Rockingham Speedway, Falcon finished a very impressive third).

Like Suarez, Sivient is proud not only of her heritage but also the global spotlight this weekend’s racing is shining upon her country as well as other aspiring drivers of Mexican heritage.

“The most important thing about NASCAR coming to Mexico is that it gives us exposure,” Sivient recently told Reuters. “When we saw Checo Perez in F1, being in the spotlight meant many Mexicans got to know him, that we drivers supported him, and that he received sponsorship from brands.

“In the end, as athletes that’s what we want and what the sport needs to grow”.

NASCAR Last Raced In Mexico From 2005-2008

The Xfinity Series competed four straight years from 2005 to 2008 at the Mexico City track. While fans initially embraced the first two races, attendance and interest dropped off substantially for the 2007 and 2008 events on their home turf.

Eventually, the NASCAR Mexico Series not only became popular, it also was where Suarez began his climb to racing in the U.S. and ultimately the Xfinity and then Cup Series.

Whether the Cup race in Mexico will inspire new fandom remains to be seen, but don’t be surprised if a lot of fans start cheering “Ole” Sunday afternoon.