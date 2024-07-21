“He Has Earned the Right”: Why Kyle Busch Can Still Save NASCAR Season

It might be hard to believe at this point but Kyle Busch’s season isn’t over just yet. After all, you can’t just count out a two-time Cup Series champion and one of the most consistent drivers of his generation. The 2024 season has been a year where misfortune has struck Busch and the #8 Richard Childress Racing team. However, there still are five races remaining in the regular season. One of them is at Richmond Raceway where Busch’s record, quite simply, is staggering.

Rowdy has amassed six wins at the track throughout his career. The Las Vegas, Nevada native has also won at least once in every one of his last 19 seasons in the sport. In 2023, he picked up three race wins and beat Richard Petty’s record of winning races in every season. Towards the beginning of this year, he had stated that he wanted to keep that streak going.

Richmond may be the place where he finally gets the job done. Along with his six trips to victory lane at the venue, he also has 28 top-10 finishes in 37 starts at the 0.750-mile-long track. A win in Virginia could turn his season around completely. NASCAR insider Steve Letarte is hoping that happens for the two-time champion.

“I’m not ready to throw the towel in on Kyle Busch,” he said on a recent NBC podcast. “The guy has won 19 in a row, I am not ready to give up yet. He has won 19 in a row, I think he has earned the right to win 20. I think the racing gods will bless him with some sort of good fortune at some point.”

Letarte was having a conversation about the playoff picture with Nate Ryan who said that it was hard to watch the 39-year-old these days. For the Indianapolis race on Sunday, Rowdy will start from P34 after a poor qualifying run. Despite that, he is still looking for a victory at the Brickyard.

A win at Indy would be historic for Kyle Busch

A win is the only thing that can get him through to the playoffs and winning on Sunday would be historic. Firstly, it would break his long dry spell that Busch has been on. Secondly, it is Richard Childress Racing’s 700th Cup Series race start. The team might not be in a very good place but victory would bring a lot of momentum.

“This is what we all wanted to have here and be here and doing is racing the oval, but the road course is what we had for the last few years, but now we’re back on the oval,” he said to NASCAR. “Other than that, trying to go for a win. We’ve got a long way to go, and we’ll see what happens.”

They say that the greatest drivers work through the pressure and fish a result out of nowhere. It is no secret that Rowdy is one of the greatest of all time in NASCAR. Him finally winning a race would send the fans ballistic and it would be an incredible moment for the sport as a whole.