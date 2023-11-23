HomeSearch

NASCAR Fans Call Out Injustice Against Denny Hamlin

Srijan Mandal
|Published November 23, 2023

Nov 3, 2023; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin during practice for the NASCAR Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 NASCAR Fan Choice Awards are out and Corey LaJoie was named as the best driver on social media for this season. However, despite receiving this accolade, the overall NASCAR community was not so amused with the selection.

LaJoie, who runs the podcast ‘Stacking Pennies’ is frequently seen in and around the realm of social media, but there isn’t anything to ride home about regarding his overall activities. Although, he does sometimes post content where he’s seen challenging the likes of Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick over their shoe collection.

Meanwhile, individuals like Denny Hamlin and Rodney Childers have a much stronger presence debating and sharing their thoughts over the social media space on a regular basis.

Fans dislike Corey LaJoie being given this award

Obviously, when the news emerged that NASCAR’s Fan Choice Award was given to the Spire Motorsports driver people were quick to mock him about it. Several fans mentioned that it should have been Hamlin receiving this award instead of him. People also rated Hamlin’s podcast to be far better than LaJoie’s stacking pennies.

One of the fans even commented on the fact that LaJoie’s podcast is published under NASCAR, hence they called NASCAR out for allegedly rigging the votes in the Spire Motorsports driver’s favor instead of the more deserving candidates in this arena of affairs.

