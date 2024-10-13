How Daniel Suarez’s Unique Hurricane Helene Contribution Is A Testament To His Lifelong Mission

Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez only recently got ordained as a U.S. citizen and has wasted no time in giving back to the community. Hurricane Helene caused widespread destruction across multiple states and left many families stranded. While many are providing whatever aid they can to those affected, Suarez has chosen to focus on helping out animals.

He was recently interviewed at the Charlotte Motor Speedway where he was found loading up relief supplies into haulers. He said, “I’m a big animal lover. You know, I love all kinds of animals. We have dogs and cats at home … I wanted to make sure that we don’t forget about all the animals that are out there.” The photos and videos that he’d seen of struggling animals are what made him spring into action.

He added, “So, this to me is a reminder of why this is one of the most amazing countries in the world. How we were able to get united and support our sisters and brothers.” Suarez is currently battling for a Round of 8 seat in the 2024 Cup Series playoffs. He heads to race in the Charlotte Roval this Sunday sitting 20 points below the elimination line.

The NASCAR community has been intensely involved in helping the country back on its feet after the impact of the hurricane. From icons like Greg Biffle to drivers like Suarez, they’ve all played a role in the resurgence efforts in one form or the other. Fans can look up to their heroes and be proud of their intent and work.

Understanding Suarez’s love for animals

Growing up in Mexico, Suarez was always surrounded by animals and they were a big part of his family. This instilled a sense of innate love for them. Today, his family has 10 dogs back home, and each of them is rescued. “I can’t remember the last time I bought a dog,” he told the Charlotte Observer in 2021.

His sister and his girlfriend both are big animal lovers as well. The support has led him to become an ambassador for PETA. He was largely involved in a campaign that spread awareness about the impact of leaving dogs inside cars without air conditioning.

His contribution to causes of welfare is commendable. They display how well-prepared he is already to be an upstanding citizen of the United States and inspire many to follow him. All eyes will now be on him as he tries to advance his championship hopes in the Roval.