UniFirst Increases Chase Elliott Engagement for 2024; History and Details of Partnership

Soumyadeep Saha
|Published December 19, 2023

May 14, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (9) races during the AdventHealth 400 Practice at Kansas Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

UniFirst Corp., a North American pioneer in the supply and servicing of uniforms, workwear, and facility service products for several businesses, has agreed to stretch its contract with the #9 Hendrick Motorsports team led by Chase Elliott through 2028.

For 2022 and 2023, the company served as the primary sponsor for 3 races for the 2020 Cup Series champion. However, in 2024 and beyond, UniFirst will sponsor 5 races for the Dawsonville native.

The UniFirst Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, featuring the signature green color and logo designs accompanied by racing-inspired black and white accents on the car’s exterior, will hit the track at Richmond Raceway on March 31, followed by Martinsville Speedway on April 7, Darlington Raceway on May 12, Kansas Speedway on September 29 and Charlotte ROVAL on October 13.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TeamHendrick/status/1736768538050777511?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Besides its allegiance with Hendrick Motorsports at the Cup Series level, UniFirst is also the official workwear provider of Hendrick Motorsports.

UniFirst will also be an associate sponsor for Chase Elliott throughout the other races during the 2024 season. According to Elliott, UniFirst has been a great partner since they shook hands with the winningest team of NASCAR back in 2020.

“It’s been great seeing the partnership with UniFirst continue to grow over time. We’ve had a lot of memorable moments together over the years and I’m looking forward to many more,” exclaimed Elliott.

UniFirst’s ties with Hendrick Motorsports and Chase Elliott

With its headquarters in Wilmington, Massachusetts, UniFirst is a leading provider of uniform and workwear services. Besides that, the brand also manufactures exclusive garments for the nuclear industry through its five company-owned ISO-9001-certified manufacturing facilities.

David Katz, UniFirst Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing stated, “The No. 9 UniFirst Chevy looks great on the racetrack with its iconic green paint scheme that embodies our brand. We’re excited to offer fans more opportunities to see Chase deliver wins behind the wheel of this dynamic car.”

UniFirst joined Hendrick Motorsports as a corporate partner way back in October 2016. Initially, it was an eight-year deal through 2023.

However, as the relationship continued, bonds have certainly gotten stronger as UniFirst is all set to share more and more successes with the #9 Chevy team.

Soumyadeep Saha

Soumyadeep Saha

Soumyadeep is a motorsport journalist at the Sportsrush. While preparing for his PhD in English literature back in 2021, the revving of stock cars pulled him towards being a full-time NASCAR writer. And, he has been doing it ever since. With over 500 articles to his credit, Soumyadeep strives every single day to bring never-heard-before stories to the table in order to give his readers that inside scoop. A staunch supporter of Denny Hamlin, Soumyadeep is an amateur bodybuilder as well. When not writing about his favorite Joe Gibbs Racing icon, he can be seen training budding bodybuilders at the gym or snuggled in a beanbag watching anime.

