UniFirst Increases Chase Elliott Engagement for 2024; History and Details of Partnership

UniFirst Corp., a North American pioneer in the supply and servicing of uniforms, workwear, and facility service products for several businesses, has agreed to stretch its contract with the #9 Hendrick Motorsports team led by Chase Elliott through 2028.

For 2022 and 2023, the company served as the primary sponsor for 3 races for the 2020 Cup Series champion. However, in 2024 and beyond, UniFirst will sponsor 5 races for the Dawsonville native.

The UniFirst Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, featuring the signature green color and logo designs accompanied by racing-inspired black and white accents on the car’s exterior, will hit the track at Richmond Raceway on March 31, followed by Martinsville Speedway on April 7, Darlington Raceway on May 12, Kansas Speedway on September 29 and Charlotte ROVAL on October 13.

Besides its allegiance with Hendrick Motorsports at the Cup Series level, UniFirst is also the official workwear provider of Hendrick Motorsports.

UniFirst will also be an associate sponsor for Chase Elliott throughout the other races during the 2024 season. According to Elliott, UniFirst has been a great partner since they shook hands with the winningest team of NASCAR back in 2020.

“It’s been great seeing the partnership with UniFirst continue to grow over time. We’ve had a lot of memorable moments together over the years and I’m looking forward to many more,” exclaimed Elliott.

UniFirst’s ties with Hendrick Motorsports and Chase Elliott

With its headquarters in Wilmington, Massachusetts, UniFirst is a leading provider of uniform and workwear services. Besides that, the brand also manufactures exclusive garments for the nuclear industry through its five company-owned ISO-9001-certified manufacturing facilities.

David Katz, UniFirst Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing stated, “The No. 9 UniFirst Chevy looks great on the racetrack with its iconic green paint scheme that embodies our brand. We’re excited to offer fans more opportunities to see Chase deliver wins behind the wheel of this dynamic car.”

UniFirst joined Hendrick Motorsports as a corporate partner way back in October 2016. Initially, it was an eight-year deal through 2023.

However, as the relationship continued, bonds have certainly gotten stronger as UniFirst is all set to share more and more successes with the #9 Chevy team.