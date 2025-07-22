Joe Gibbs Racing Star Chase Briscoe Details How He Prepares for NASCAR Races

When Chase Briscoe signed with Joe Gibbs Racing, he openly acknowledged that the organization operated with far greater precision and structure compared to Stewart-Haas Racing. The team’s exhaustive approach to gathering data, analyzing past performance, and refining every detail initially left him overwhelmed. Now, judging by his results, Briscoe has adapted seamlessly, elevating both his preparation and execution.

Appearing recently on Rubbin’ Is Racing, Briscoe outlined his race preparation strategies, explaining that his routine combines simulator sessions, studying archival race footage, and extensive data analysis. As he put it, “It’s all of it.”

Briscoe elaborated, “I’ll normally get like a big page of stuff. Like for this week example, I had a whole thing lined out of this is where the best car was in each corner, this is what they did, this is compared to you last year. So, I’ll go back, I’ll watch that video. I’ll look through the data, and then there would be like a summary of everything to do the perfect lap, the perfect line.”

Briscoe explained that this process shows exactly where he stood a year ago, showing what worked, what didn’t, and what adjustments need to be made. He then takes those lessons to the simulator, applying every insight while his team provides real-time feedback on areas where he can still fine-tune his performance.

“There’s a ton of stuff, but it’s all together. You’re watching the video, and you’re looking at the data, and then you go to the simulator, and try to apply it. Like this week alone, I’ve done 10 hours in the simulator. So, I mean, it’s just there’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes, that even I didn’t realize happened until I got to NASCAR,” Briscoe said.

He also recalled how, in his earlier days, he would watch old races on YouTube with the help of small thumbnails, joking that he once believed drivers spent the week lounging by the lake before showing up to race on Sundays. The reality, as he quickly discovered, is far from that.

The thorough preparation has paid off, placing Briscoe shoulder to shoulder with top-tier competitors like Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney. With P8 in the standings and a win at Pocono in June, he is now proving that he belongs among the heavyweights of the sport.