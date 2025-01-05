mobile app bar

How Did Dale Earnhardt Jr. Get the NASCAR History Bug? Hall of Famer Reveals Origins

Gowtham Ramalingam
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Nov 9, 2024; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr during the Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Nov 9, 2024; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr during the Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Dale Jr. is known for being a popular driver, a successful Xfinity Series team owner, a television analyst, a NASCAR spokesperson, and more. But his favorite hat to adorn is that of a NASCAR history aficionado. His obsession with all things iconic and old stemmed from a visit to Joe Whitlock’s house in the late 1980s.

Whitlock was one of the most talented sports writers back in the day, who later became the public relations manager at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. He eventually landed a job as the first business manager of then-upcoming star driver Dale Earnhardt Sr. and brought home great sponsorship deals with the likes of Wrangler and Goodwrench.

Years after the beginning of this relationship, Dale Jr. once got the chance to visit Whitlock’s house. He wrote the incident on X recently, “He was a respected NASCAR media member, and his house was full of racing history. He gave me 2 VHS tapes of Bud Lindemann’s ‘Car and Track’. On each were 20 short highlight reels of NASCAR’s events of the past.”

Watching the tapes led to him developing a huge interest in history, and there began the journey. The 20 highlight reels were later used by him to create the show ‘Back in the Day’ that ran on Speed Channel in the 2000s. What continued serving this interest was the unprecedented access that he had to track vaults as the Intimidator’s son.

The benefit of being Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s son

An old photograph of Dale Jr. walking alongside his father with a large pile of books under his arms resurfaced on social media. With fans wanting to know what it was that he carried, the icon explained how he had free access to every track’s media center, even as a kid. He used to collect media packets from there every time he went to a race.

He wrote on X, “I would grab one of each team every trip to the track to get postcards and other cool items. Fun time being a kid with the access I had.” Dale Jr. looked rather too happy with his possession in the photograph. Such little escapades are what led to him being a Guest Curator for the Hall of Fame in 2020.

NASCAR approached him to curate a list of 18 cars for a new exhibit in the hall, understanding his love for the sport’s history. The exhibit was named ‘Dale Jr.: Glory Road Champions’ and was on display till January 2023. His selection included the cars of Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, and Jimmie Johnson.

Post Edited By:Srijan Mandal

About the author

Gowtham Ramalingam

Gowtham Ramalingam

Gowtham is a NASCAR journalist at The SportsRush. Though his affinity for racing stems from Formula 1, he found himself drawn to NASCAR's unparalleled excitement over the years. As a result he has shared his insights and observations by authoring over 350 articles on the sport. An avid fiction writer, you can find him lost in imaginary worlds when he is not immersed in racing. He hopes to continue savoring the thrill of every lap and race together with his readers for as long as he can.

Share this article

Don’t miss these