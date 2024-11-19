How Does Dale Earnhardt Jr. Celebrate Christmas With His Family?

As much as NASCAR drivers delight in dressing up with their kids for Halloween, they embrace Christmas with equal enthusiasm. With the festive season just around the corner, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife recently shared some of their holiday traditions on the Dale Jr. Download podcast.

Dale Jr. explained that the couple takes the lead in decking out the living room, ensuring it’s brimming with Christmas cheer by morning. Despite the festive bustle, he also expressed a desire to carve out quality time with his wife, acknowledging that the hectic pace of December often leaves little opportunity for couple time. As Junior succinctly put it:

“There’s like a vision of like I hope this there’s a couple things that I hope happen… We start to prep the living room for Christmas for when they come down. And I am hopeful that like when that’s done we have like me and Amy have like a 20 or 30-minute set on the couch… We kind of just kind of sit there before we go to bed, and just have a moment to ourselves.”

Elaborating on the same Amy Earnhardt said, “Like a little hangout with the fire going. I usually like to have some champagne and give him a cocktail or something we have to eat some Santa cookies and like to do all those things also.”

Furthermore, as Dale Jr. recalled during last year’s banquet ceremony, he is the parent who eagerly waits downstairs to catch the first glimpse of his children’s joyous expressions as they round the corner and spot the presents.

Reflecting on his childhood excitement at Christmas, he mentioned how much he cherishes this moment of the day. Meanwhile, his wife vigilantly ensures that the children navigate the stairs safely.

The 2023 Christmas celebration of Dale Jr.

For Dale Jr. last year was a grand festive occasion, as he was joined by his family and extended kin for the holidays. The former Cup Series driver took to Instagram to share a snapshot capturing three generations together, accompanied by a heartfelt caption.

He expressed his joy, writing: “Celebrating Christmas Eve with my brother and sister is always a great time. And this Queen song kicks ass. I have a radio in the garage that constantly plays a local station, Christmas music all this month.”

“It’ll move back to regular programming in a few days and I’ll miss it. Till this time next year. As a kid, Christmas was everything and now as a father/husband this holiday is eagerly anticipated again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@dalejr)

This year, however, it will be interesting to see how Junior and his family celebrate, especially since last year they opted for a very low-key holiday, at least according to their Instagram posts.