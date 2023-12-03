How Does Dale Earnhardt Jr. Celebrate Christmas?

The festive season and the end-of-year celebrations are right around the corner as families across the country plan to wind up this year and spend time with their loved ones. So what does the NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. plan on doing this Christmas?

Recently while speaking in an interview at the NASCAR Awards Banquet in Nashville, the former Hendrick Motorsports driver revealed, “Well I’m the guy, I’m the parent that likes to be down the stairs to see their look, the look on their face right when they come around the corner or whatever and they see the presents.”

“You just kind of want to see how they react and what their faces look like. Because I remember what that was like as a kid and how excited I was when, you wake up and you’re like, this morning is finally Christmas morning, right? You couldn’t wait to run downstairs and see what was there…”

“So I like to get down there so I can see them reacting to it. And Amy’s usually the one that makes sure they don’t fall down the stairs,” Junior added.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. says he’s waiting for his daughter to come wake him up on Christmas mornings

Junior added how his daughters have been too young to come running around realizing what Christmas means. So they have to go and wake them up and tell them to go open the presents.

He mentioned, “We were waiting on that day when at Christmas morning when they come running in the bedroom waking us up. Right now we’re still waking them up.”

The Hall of Famer along with Amy Earnhardt has two daughters, Isla Rose and Nicole Loraine Earnhardt. There is a two-year age gap between the two girls, with Isla being the elder one.