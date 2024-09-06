Who Is Paige Spiranac’s Favorite NASCAR Driver?

Former professional golfer and current social media influencer Paige Spiranac served as the honorary pace car driver for the Daytona Summer Race last month. Although she doesn’t have any connections to racing, she brought the attention of her 4 million Instagram followers and 1.6 million TikTok followers to the Cup Series race. Her visit ended up being an eventful one with multiple revelations.

Spiranac got to spend time with Stewart-Haas Racing driver Noah Gragson during the weekend. The two enjoyed a putting contest during which they also discussed many matters related to NASCAR. The No. 10 driver decided to help his guest pick a favorite driver and asked what her favorite number was. After multiple considerations, Spiranac fixed herself on the No. 10.

She was unaware that it was Gragson’s number and was pleasantly surprised when the driver showed her his cap proudly. They went on to shoot fun questions back and forth. When asked who his favorite competitor was, Gragson talked about Hendrick Motorsports superstar Kyle Larson although he admitted that every other driver was equally good as well.

He went on to compare stock car racing with golf to make the point that results depended on the self more than the competitor. Spiranac was rather impressed with his answer and went on to teach him the basics of being an “Instagram golf girl.” Lessons on posing and dressing followed before she ended up winning the putting contest.

In a recap of the wonderful time she had at Daytona, she put up multiple stories on her Instagram handle. “I am emotional because that was one of the coolest things I’ve ever done,” she said. “To hear the cars as they come flying by me right now. … Oh my god!” The Olympians Bobby Finke and Parker Valby were also invited as part of the guest panel for the fixture.

She recommended her followers to watch a NASCAR race live at least once for the thrill of watching professional drivers in action. Harrison Burton went on to win the event in a surprising twist to the Cup Series playoffs. The day was filled with adrenaline with instances such as Josh Berry flipping his car. Spiranac certainly saw a lot more action than she normally does on a golf course.