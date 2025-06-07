Samantha Busch’s Tease Has NASCAR Fans & Fraternity on High Alert: “When Is Your First Episode Dropping?!”

Kyle and Samantha Busch poses on the red carpet for the 2023 NASCAR Awards Banquet at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. | Image credit: Stephanie Amador / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Samantha Busch, long known as one of NASCAR’s most spirited and engaging driver wives — witty, talkative, stylish, and always ready to lend a hand — has now set her sights on a new frontier: podcasting. After penning a cookbook, writing candidly about her infertility journey, and sharing slices of her life across platforms like Instagram and X, she’s ready to take her voice straight to the mic.

She recently announced her latest endeavor through a series of Instagram posts in collaboration with a page aptly titled Certified Oversharer — the name of her new podcast.

In the announcement video, Samantha opened with, “So, for so many years, everybody asked me: when are you gonna do a podcast? And I finally am.” The first teaser also featured her husband, Kyle Busch, as a guest on the show.

Her caption set the tone: “NEW PODCAST INCOMING. Buckle up—Certified Oversharer is about to be your new obsession. ️ No topic is off-limits. TMI? That’s the whole point. This is the no-filter, no-shame stuff we’re all secretly thinking—but finally saying out loud.

“From IVF and fertility to relationships, wellness, and the chaos that is mom life—I’m diving in mic-first to the raw, real, and ridiculous sides of womanhood.”

“If you’ve ever cried in a bathroom stall, laughed at the worst moment, or survived a week on dry shampoo and vibes—you’re my kind of people. Because womanhood doesn’t come with a manual… but I’ve got a mic. ️Tune in for new episodes every Tuesday.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Busch (@samanthabusch)

Fans were quick to rally around the launch. One follower wrote, “OMG, what we’ve ALL been waiting for!!” Haley Dillon, wife of Ty Dillon and host of her own podcast spotlighting driver wives, cheered her on: “So excited for you!! This will be amazing!!”

Jordan Fish, Denny Hamlin’s fiancée, added, “This will be fun!! Congrats!!!” Another fan eagerly asked, “Oooh I can’t wait! When is your first episode dropping?!” To answer that question, the debut episode of Certified Oversharer will drop on June 10.

In a follow-up post, Samantha shared behind-the-scenes snippets, showcasing her trademark expressiveness mid-interview. In the caption, she asked fans, “Who should I drag—I mean invite—onto the pod next? What juicy, taboo, or totally raw topic do you want me to overshare about?”

Known for her vibrant personality and ability to connect with her audience, Samantha’s podcast is expected to not just provide a candid look into her own life but may also offer listeners an unfiltered glimpse into her relationship with Kyle Busch. For the reigning two-time Cup champion, it could serve as a rare stage to share personal insights in a setting that strips away the helmet and brings out his mortal side.