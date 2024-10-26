How Frankie Muniz Is Immersing Himself in the Full-Time NASCAR Driver Lifestyle

Malcolm in the Middle star Frankie Muniz has dipped his toe in NASCAR racing on certain occasions but has never done it consistently. His dream to become a full-time race car driver; in 2025, is about to be realized.

The 38-year-old will race for Reaume Brothers Racing next season in the NASCAR Truck Series. Muniz might not have a lot of years in the sport but he is as dedicated as anyone.

The actor recently revealed that he was doing everything possible to prepare for the season, and that includes getting used to the lifestyle of the average race car driver. He will move to Charlotte from Scottsdale to be closer to the team.

This will give him a chance to work with them as they build the car and work on his racecraft on the simulator. It will take time for Muniz to challenge for wins but he is heading in the right direction.

“I want to put myself in every situation I can to be better as a race car driver,” he said in a recent interview. “If that’s going over stuff with engineers, watching past races with my spotter, being in the simulator that I am lucky enough Ford gives me a lot of access to…great, let’s do it. Going back and forth isn’t easy and I want to fully immerse myself into being a NASCAR driver.”

Muniz has taken part in two Truck races and two Xfinity Series races so far in his career. He will be a part of Friday’s Truck Series race at the Homestead-Miami Speedway driving the #22 for the Reaume Brothers. Hopefully, he can earn a good result before making his full-time debut in the competition.

Lack of racing has affected Muniz’s personal life

He might have achieved fame by being an actor but racing has always been a passion for the 38-year-old. So much so that when he wasn’t racing, things used to be hard.

Muniz spoke about the challenges he faced as a husband and a father when he did not get as many chances to race this year as much as he would have liked to. He even had to see his wife go on vacation to Italy alone just because he did not want to miss a chance to race.

“It’s hard on my family. This year we thought it would be one thing and it wasn’t. There was a lot of me being…I don’t want to say upset but down days,” he said. “I want to be a better husband for her, one reason I said I went racing in general was being an inspiration for my son but if I am not doing that, what am I doing?”

Muniz had a good season in the ARCA Menards Series last year driving for Rette Jones Racing. He earned nine finishes inside the top 10 in 20 starts and finished the season in fourth place on the table. That’s what perhaps convinced the Reaume Brothers to sign him on a full-time basis.