Frankie Muniz Unfazed by Higher Standard of Scrutiny, Determined to Prove Detractors Wrong on the Track

A full-time NASCAR Crafstman Truck Series driver in 2025, Frankie Muniz is one driver who might have to work extra hard to gain respect out on the track. Coming into the racing world from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, Muniz shot to fame after his role in the Sitcom Malcolm in the Middle.

Now, the 39-year-old actor-turned-racecar driver has dipped his feet into racing, and some might feel the latter is just out of curiosity. Muniz recently addressed how people have a notion about him driving in the Truck Series as a hobby. However, it could not be farther from the truth.

After graduating from the ARCA Menards Series and stepping into Trucks this year, the driver of the #33 Ford F150 touched on how he aims to get used to the higher level of scrutiny and competition he will face in the truck series. “In racing, it’s in black and white, you’re fast or you’re not. You either finish good or you don’t,” he said, looking forward to his time in the series.

Elaborating further on how Muniz is determined to prove his doubters wrong and solidify himself as a top-shelf competitor whose main agenda is to win, he added:

“The only way to earn respect with my fellow racers is to be out there on track. Racing against them, racing them clean, and earning it by where I finish. I know going into it people weren’t counting on it being great, and there’s nothing more exciting than when I can prove them wrong.”

Hoping to solidify himself in the junior-most series to tour the country, Muniz also highlighted his goals for this season. He laid out, “Going into the year, I think to be top 20 in the points in this series is very tough, there’s a lot of really good competition. That’s kind of a goal I set for us. We’ll see how the season goes.”

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway saw Frankie Muniz retire out of the race after contact with Connor Mosack relegated him to a P26 finish overall. With the trucks not visiting the Circuit of the Americas this weekend, Muniz will be able to redeem himself as the series heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway next for the Ecosave 200.

The event is scheduled to go live on Friday, March 14, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET from the track in Sin City.