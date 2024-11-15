How Is NASCAR Preparing for the 2025 Clash at Bowman Gray?

November 10 marked the end of the 2024 season and just five days later preparations for the upcoming season are already underway. The Bowman Gray Stadium is getting ready to host the season-opening Clash exhibition race next year, promising to make the event a memorable one for drivers and spectators.

The race will mark a historic moment as the NASCAR Cup Series will roar back into the iconic quarter-mile oval for the first time since 1971. The stadium officials are pulling out all the stops to ensure NASCAR will return for many future races.

With safety as a top priority, the track is being equipped with SAFER barriers — the steel and foam energy reduction system that has become a life-saving feature at every NASCAR national series racetrack.

Additionally, new catch fences are being installed to enhance safety for everyone in attendance. The revamp at the Stadium started early on October 21 with the dismantling of the old guardrail system, paving the way for modern upgrades. By the first week of January, the installation of the new safety features is slated to be complete.

But the enhancements don’t stop there. The stadium will also see the installation of a cutting-edge Musco lighting system, tailored not only to brighten the track but to improve visibility, slash energy use, and elevate the spectator experience during nationally televised races.

The Total Light Control system will also boast patented technology to curb glare, ensuring a flawless view for drivers, fans, and camera crews alike.

Moreover, the system will feature a light-to-music synchronization that promises to amplify the entertainment for spectators, syncing every flash to the beat of the music. The installation is set to commence in December, well ahead of The Clash in February.

In order to weave the history of the Stadium into the fabric of its grand comeback for The Clash in 2025, NASCAR Studios and FOX Sports Films are setting the stage with a one-hour documentary. Titled ‘The Madhouse: NASCAR’s Return to Gray Stadium,’ the feature is slated to air on FS1, spotlighting the track’s past and current rejuvenation.

For the past three years, the Clash was taking place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, utilizing a temporary quarter-mile track modeled after the track’s flat asphalt. However, falling attendance and uninspiring TV ratings hinted that a change of venue was overdue.

Gray Stadium, established in 1937, played host to 29 Cup races from 1958 to 1971. Its list of victors reads like a who’s who of NASCAR legends, including Hall of Famers Richard and Lee Petty, David Pearson, Junior Johnson, Bobby Allison, Glen Wood, and Rex White.

Meanwhile, modern Cup champions like Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson have also taken to its track in ARCA competitions, alongside William Byron, Bubba Wallace, Alex Bowman, and Corey LaJoie.

Adding to the track’s story, Richard Childress, a championship-winning owner, once sold popcorn and peanuts in the stands in 1971 to fund his racing debut at the stadium, where he started 29th and crossed the finish line in 21st place.