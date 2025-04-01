Darlington Raceway: Top 5 NASCAR Throwback Paint Schemes Revealed So Far Ahead of the 2025 Goodyear 400

One of the most awaited weekends of the year is coming up at the Darlington Raceway. Spectators will be in for a great time watching their favorite drivers roll up on the iconic track in cars that pay tribute to the legends of the past. Each car will be wrapped in some of the most recognizable and iconic schemes of all time. Here’s a brief view of the best of them that have been revealed so far.

Kyle Larson has chosen to honor the two-time Cup Series champion Terry Labonte this year. His No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro will sport the same paint scheme that Labonte ran at Darlington in 2003 to secure his final Cup Series victory.

Hendrick Motorsports wrote on its Instagram page, “This paint scheme looks Grrreat. Terry Labonte’s iconic winning ‘03 paint scheme is making a comeback at the very track where he took his final victory lap. #NASCARThrowback.”

Denny Hamlin will be making a similar tribute as well. His No. 11 Toyota Camry XSE will wear the memorable red and black scheme that Carl Edwards ran in 2006-2007. The sleek look will match his mission of winning back-to-back races perfectly. His win in Martinsville on Sunday was a rather comfortable one. He will hope for a similar showing this weekend.

Josh Berry’s paint scheme is a rather unique and interesting one. His No. 21 Ford Mustang will wear the colors that Jim Clark’s car wore in the 1965 Indianapolis 500. Why so? Wood Brothers Racing had lent its crew to Clark for the race that year. Their incredible efficiency on the pit road is what led to Clark winning and the entire notion around pit stops changing in IndyCar.

Berry honors that legendary crew and Wood Brothers Racing with his scheme. The defending Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, will pay tribute to one of the most legendary drivers of all time. His No. 22 Ford Mustang will be inspired by the 1976 theme of Cale Yarborough. The lettering and numbers on the car have been altered to fit the vintage look.

The final look of the list is that of Alex Bowman. Just like his teammate Larson, Bowman will be paying homage to a team icon. The No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro will honor the 2012 Southern 500 victory of Jimmie Johnson.

It was the 200th win of Hendrick Motorsports and holds a special place in many hearts. All in all, the Darlington Raceway is going to be filled with plenty of colors this Sunday.