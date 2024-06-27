How Joe Gibbs Racing’s NASCAR Prowess Will Allow Chase Briscoe to Be More Consistent: “It’s Going to Be Way Easier”

Chase Briscoe will be piloting Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 19 Toyota Camry XSE beginning in 2025. The opportunity that he has got courtesy of Martin Truex Jr.’s retirement and Stewart-Haas Racing’s closure is something that doesn’t come by every driver. With many pieces falling in the right places to make it happen, can he make the best use of the chance and perform better than he has thus far?

He believes he can. Speaking to the press recently, Briscoe underlined why he can do a better job behind the JGR car than he is doing in his current No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang. He said, “I think I have proven that when our car is capable, I am more than capable to be in the mix and battle for race wins. Like, a lot of wins I threw away at SHR.”

“From a consistency standpoint, 100% it’s not been there,” he continued. “It’s not. There’s no excuse for that. But, you know, from a consistency standpoint it’s going to be way easier here [At JGR] to be consistent. Here, week-in and week-out, their cars are extremely fast. In our place, we’ve been more like hit and miss.” Last Sunday’s race at New Hampshire was an example that he brought up.

Chase Briscoe on why he thinks he can win and win right away at Joe Gibbs Racing. pic.twitter.com/JsDtri8DAc — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 25, 2024

He believes that he would’ve finished outside the top-20 if it weren’t for the race being stopped due to rain. The weather helped him coast to a runner-up finish at the end of the day. All said and done, Briscoe is aware that there will be no excuses for not winning next year. “You have to make the playoffs. If I don’t make the playoffs then there’s no reason I should be driving those race cars,” he concluded.

Joe Gibbs Racing expects Chase Briscoe to be winning races right off the bat

One of the two values that Joe Gibbs was looking for in Truex Jr.’s replacement was the ability to win races. The other was character. With one Cup Series win, 11 Xfinity Series wins, and two Truck Series wins, the victory lane isn’t a strange place for Briscoe. His experience is what has given JGR the confidence and the expectation that he will be winning races as soon as he is behind his Camry.

James Small, his crew chief for next year, relays the expectation, “Chase has to prove himself. He has been in a car that has not been that great. Now he is stepping into one of the most coveted rides in NASCAR. I really believe after sitting down and talking to him that he is ready to do what it takes to win. I think we can come out and win.” Is that a tall ask? 2025 will answer.