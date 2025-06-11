mobile app bar

“I’ve Known You for 15 Years”: Chase Briscoe Trolls Teammate Christopher Bell Again, This Time Over the NBA Finals

Gowtham Ramalingam
Published

NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell (left) with Chase Briscoe during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Mar 20, 2022; Hampton, Georgia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell (left) with Chase Briscoe during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder leveled the NBA Finals at one game apiece with a Game 2 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. The energy from the basketball court spilled onto the NASCAR track — and Christopher Bell and Chase Briscoe were right there to seize it.

Bell and Briscoe were longtime friends before becoming teammates at Joe Gibbs Racing. Bell, a native of Oklahoma, put up a post on his X handle showcasing his support for the Oklahoma City Thunder. He wrote, “Thunder up!” along with a picture of himself waving to fans. Briscoe was left quite surprised by this sudden outward display of support.

The reason for that came in a reply that the No. 19 driver posted. He wrote, “I’ve known you for 15 years and this is the first time I’ve ever heard you talk about basketball.” Being an Indiana native, he voiced his support for the Pacers. Fans found the exchange hilarious and jumped in to tease Bell.

One particular fan joked, “He can’t name 3 people on the team…. Lmao.” Another took a jab at Denny Hamlin for no reason, “Y’all are both fortunate to not be Charlotte Hornets fans like the guy in the 11 car, so there’s that.” 

The NBA game ended with a score of 123-107. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the charge for the Thunder with 34 points.

When Bell spoiled the biggest announcement of Briscoe’s career

In the final days of 2024, the anticipation surrounding the driver to fill the gap left behind by Martin Truex Jr. at Joe Gibbs Racing was high. Many speculated that Briscoe would be the man for the job but nothing was confirmed for a long time. It was during a press meet at this time that Bell made a big mistake.

Discussing leadership changes within the team, he accidentally said, “Whenever Chase comes into the car…” before realizing his fault and stopping abruptly. But it was too late by then and every reporter in attendance had caught his words.

Fortunately, neither Briscoe nor the others at Joe Gibbs Racing took this too seriously and made the official announcement shortly after. But this didn’t mean that Briscoe held back from pulling his friend’s leg at every possible opportunity.

Ahead of 23XI Racing’s announcement regarding a third charter, Briscoe quipped on X, Don’t let @CBellRacing near a mic.” Amid all the competition in NASCAR, light-hearted banter like this is refreshing to see.

Post Edited By:Abhishek Ramesh

About the author

Gowtham Ramalingam

Gowtham Ramalingam

Gowtham is a NASCAR journalist at The SportsRush. Though his affinity for racing stems from Formula 1, he found himself drawn to NASCAR's unparalleled excitement over the years. As a result he has shared his insights and observations by authoring over 350 articles on the sport. An avid fiction writer, you can find him lost in imaginary worlds when he is not immersed in racing. He hopes to continue savoring the thrill of every lap and race together with his readers for as long as he can.

