How Juan Pablo Montoya Managed His Return To The NASCAR Cup Series At Watkins Glen

NASCAR Cup Series driver Juan Pablo Montoya stands on pit road during practice and qualifying for the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International.

The former open-wheel racer turned NASCAR driver, Juan Pablo Montoya has been far removed from mainstream stock car racing racing since his retirement in 2014. He called it quits as a two-time Cup Series race winner who had an illustrious resume that stretched across IndyCar and Formula One.

What made him come back to drive the #50 Toyota Camry XSE in Watkins Glen on Sunday was a long-time acquaintance and his undying competitive spirit. Montoya and 23XI Racing President Steve Lauletta share a long friendship that started during their time together at Chip Ganassi Racing in the late 2000s.

When Lauletta wanted to add an extra car to his current team for the Watkins Glen race, the first person he thought of was his friend. He’d known that ‘The Glen’ was one of the best tracks for the former Williams F1 driver and that he would have a good shot of winning at the venue.

Welcome back, Juan Pablo Montoya! JPM is back behind the wheel of a NASCAR Cup Series car for the first time since 2014. pic.twitter.com/x4CPSYXxQP — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 14, 2024

When the call to drive came around the 2024 Miami Grand Prix, Montoya’s focus was elsewhere. He has been driving sports cars and prototypes in recent years. He also raced P2 cars for a few years and ran in WEC, ELMC, and IMSA.

On top of his own racing exploits, Montoya also has his son Sebastian’s career to look after. The youngster is currently racing in Formula 3 with eyes set on Formula 2 for next year.

Montoya explains the intricacies of the process that finalized his return to the press in Watkins Glen, “It is kind of funny because if you would ask me last year, I would be like ‘No. No way.’ Then the idea comes, and I’m like, ‘Huh.’ I honestly think it is pretty cool. The idea behind it is pretty cool, and the cars are really competitive – so why not? I really don’t have a reason not to do it.”

Montoya sets expectations ahead of Cup Series return

The Colombian was a driver who fought nail and tooth every lap back in his day. He is still the same person. He reiterated that he would not be getting into the car if he didn’t think he’d have a shot at winning. However that being said, he is aware of the changes that the sport has undergone since he was last here.

He continued, “I feel like I can still do a good job – this year, I wasn’t racing full time, but I was doing a lot of karting, a lot of shifter karts with my kid, and I’m still involved in racing fully. Will just drive the car. If the car is good, you will look good. If it’s bad, you are going to look bad.”

Lauletta’s decision to pick Montoya as the driver for the #50 car had some pressing reasons behind it than just his skills. Team co-owner Denny Hamlin explained the same in a press conference last month. Expectations are running high ahead of the celebrated driver’s return. Montoya has qualified to start Sunday’s event from 34th place.