How Justin Allgaier Was at a Crossroads in His NASCAR Career Amid Contract Extension With Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Team

Oct 12, 2024; Concord, North Carolina, USA; Xfinity Series driver Justin Allgaier (7) looks on before the Drive for the Cure 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Justin Allgaier recently inked a multi-year contract extension to continue driving the #7 Chevy for JR Motorsports in the 2025 and 2026 NASCAR Xfinity Series seasons. He will be backed by his primary sponsor, BRANDT Fresh Agriculture.

Allgaier, who had previously mentioned that turning 40 would be a critical juncture in his NASCAR career, recently shared his current thoughts on the matter. At 38, he finds himself pondering the longevity of his racing career and what lies ahead.

He expressed, “I think today were some questions of how much longer I want to do this, what I want to do.”

Addressing these thoughts, he elaborated, “I don’t know what that looks like. I mean, realistically, in two years, I’ll be 40, right? And I’ve kind of always said that 40 was my member. I need to make a decision, what I’m gonna do. But to be honest with you and my wildest dreams I never really expected to get to 40 in this sport and still have an opportunity to do it.”

“And I have that opportunity now. I’m enjoying what I do and I still feel competitive and obviously running the 600 this year and being a player on the Cup side was a lot of fun. But I’m way closer to that time than I have ever been.”

Justin Allgaier said some did wonder if he wanted to continue racing. Why he opted for a 2-year deal with JR Motorsports. pic.twitter.com/XJLJOYHrCi — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) October 25, 2024

Allgaier mentioned that as his daughters are growing up, he’s increasingly aware of the events he’s missing, which wasn’t a concern when they were younger or even before they were born. Back then, the situation was simpler because they would travel with him.

While he holds a deep appreciation for what the sport has given him, he acknowledges that as his children have aged, the sacrifices have taken on a different weight than they did a decade or more ago.

This shift in priorities led him to hint that 2026 might mark his retirement from racing, as Allgaier wishes to dedicate more time to his family.

Allgaier’s NASCAR Odyssey so far

Allgaier first revved his engines in the NASCAR scene with the Craftsman Truck Series in 2005, while still competing in the ARCA Menards Series. From 2005 to 2008, he made 13 starts in the Truck Series and then leaped part-time driving for Penske Championship Racing the same year.

His stint there paved the way for a full-time driving opportunity, leading to a concentrated career spanning 465 races over 15 years. During his nine years with JR Motorsports (JRM), Allgaier has lined up at the start 294 times, clinching 22 victories, 122 top-5 finishes, and 195 top-10s, boasting an average finish of 11.1 while at the helm of the #7 car.

Allgaier ventured into the NASCAR Cup Series in 2013 and has participated in 82 races to date. His Cup career, though less prolific, includes a single top-10 finish.