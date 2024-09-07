How Kyle Larson Is Asserting Dominance Over Hendrick Motorsports Teammates in 2024

Ever since he joined Hendrick Motorsports in 2021, Kyle Larson has been consistently fighting for race wins and championships. The level of dominance he has shown inside HMS is incredible and last weekend’s race was the perfect example. The #5 driver led a whopping 263 laps in that one race, more than each of his teammates in the entire season. Yung Money has more race wins than anyone this season with four. The rest of his teammates combined have five wins. It just proves how good he is.

Larson also leads the pack when it comes to laps led with 1088 so far. This is even after he missed the Coca-Cola 600 earlier this season. His teammates Elliott and Byron had fantastic runs in 2022 and 2023 respectively but no one is as consistent as the driver of the #5 car. As he goes into the playoffs this season, the 2021 Cup Series champion will be looking to win his second championship. He is arguably the strongest favorite to do so come November.

His teammates have not had bad seasons. Byron started the year off strong with a win at the Daytona 500 and two more wins inside the first eight races. For Elliott and Alex Bowman, this was going to be a season of redemption. They’ve both won one race each so far this season and the driver of the #9 car has been more consistent with his finishes than anyone else. Despite all that success, Larson still stands head and shoulders above them in terms of stats and that is quite something.

Much like Larson himself, his team has also been incredibly dominant among the other Chevrolet teams. Chevy has five cars in the playoffs this year and four of them belong to Rick Hendrick’s organization. The only other one is Trackhouse Racing’s Daniel Suarez who hasn’t won a race since Atlanta early on in the season. It is a bit of a concern for the American manufacturer.

However, with a driver like Larson in the ranks, they have a real chance of getting their hands on some silverware. Yung Money missed out on winning the championship last year but he came painfully close. This time, he will be looking to go that extra step and become a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion.