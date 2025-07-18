How Kyle Larson’s High Limit Series Is Helping Sprint Car Racing Raise the Bar

The sprint car circuit has long served as a proving ground for NASCAR drivers, sharpening their throttle control and car-handling skills in ways that translate seamlessly to the Next Gen machines. At the same time, Kyle Larson’s High Limit Racing has raised the bar for sprint car competition, breathing new life into the sport.

On Thursday night at Eldora Speedway, Larson pocketed a $100,000 payday by winning Kubota High Limit Racing Joker’s Jackpot, marking his first sprint car win at the iconic track since the 2021 Kings Royal. The event was broadcast live on FS1, a milestone Larson celebrated as both a competitor and series co-founder, noting the significance of showcasing sprint car racing on national television for the first time since June 2020.

Reflecting on sprint car racing’s future, Larson said, “I really feel like sprint car racing is in a very healthy spot, not only financially but competitively. I think having two national tours just allows both series to elevate and become better… The competitiveness is what really drives the sport up. So yeah, it’s been good.”

Launched in 2023 as a limited series, High Limit Racing set out to elevate sprint car racing, offering better opportunities for drivers, teams, and tracks. Inspired by the flexibility and earning potential he observed in late model racing, Larson expanded the series in 2024 by acquiring the All-Star Circuit of Champions. While High Limit had yet to stage an event in Wisconsin before 2025, the All-Star Circuit had a strong presence there.

Now, with live TV exposure and six-figure prize money, the series is gaining serious traction. Its Wisconsin debut comes just ahead of three World of Outlaws sprint car races in the state, creating an unofficial “Wisconsin Sprint Week.”

There were 68 driver entries this week in the High Limit Racing series, including 23 former winners at “The Big E.” Also joining Larson on the dirt were his fellow Cup Series drivers Christopher Bell and Ty Gibbs. Eight Kings Royal champions made it a lineup stacked with modern sprint car heavyweights.

The week’s drama began on Wednesday with the Double Down Duel$, two $12,000 feature races that shaped the starting field for Thursday’s Joker’s Jackpot. Under the format, the top 12 drivers from Duel$ points locked directly into the A-Main, while positions 13-36 battled in two 15-lap B Mains (with the top six advancing), and positions 37-70 fought through two 10-lap C Mains (with the top four advancing from each).

The spotlight now shifts to the World of Outlaws, which takes over on Friday with a $25,000-to-win main event, leading into Saturday’s 42nd running of the Kings Royal, where the winner will pocket a staggering $200,000.