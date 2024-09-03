Who Is Jenna Petty? All You Need to Know about NASCAR Star Harrison Burton’s Fiancé

Harrison Burton recently made the headlines when he won out of the blue at Daytona and secured a place in the 2024 NASCAR playoffs. The 23-year-old was around 30th in the points before that race and is arguably the biggest underdog heading into the round of 16. There was a visual of his loved ones celebrating on pit road when he took the checkered flag and one of them was his fiancee Jenna Petty.

Despite having the same last name, Jenna is not related to the Petty family. The 21-year-old has an interest in dancing. She is a student at High Point University and the captain of its dance team. She is also a member of Dance Productions — The Remix. Born in 2002, Jenna and Harrison have been dating since they were teenagers in 2017. She is a well-known figure in the NASCAR garage as she attends a lot of her fiance’s races and they have a pretty public relationship.

Jenna has done an impressive job with her dancing career so far. Apart from being a part of the aforementioned dance groups, she has been a brand ambassador for the dance-wear company Jo and Jax since 2019. According to reports, she also has her foot in the clothing and fashion industries. Her work as a brand ambassador certainly helped that part of her budding yet successful career.

Jenna Petty’s contribution to motorsports

Dance and fashion aren’t the only things she holds an interest in. She has been dating a motorsports athlete for seven years and now she has her foot in that industry as well. Jenna is an active participant in the Motor Racing Outreach program. The non-profit organization offers various religious and social services to stock car racers across the country who are unable to take some time out for Church due to their schedule or any other reason.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Petty (@jennapetty_)

Her love for racing and her boyfriend came out at the end of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 when Harrison took the checkered flag. It had been a tough few years for the driver leading up to that event and Jenna was with him throughout it all. Jenna wrote a heartfelt message for her man in an Instagram post that would tug on anyone’s heartstrings.

“All because I wanted this for you so bad so that you could see what I see in you and believe in yourself again. After asking God for your safety, I kept saying to myself “Why not us?”. I guess he agreed,” she had written.