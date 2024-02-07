Brad Keselowski & Dale Earnhardt Jr. reflect on Toby Keith’s passing

Along with being a singer, songwriter, and patriot, Toby Keith was also one of NASCAR’s biggest fans. With the legend passing away on Monday after a battle with stomach cancer, the racing world wallows in his loss. Following other icons from the racing world, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Brad Keselowski have now expressed their condolences.

Advertisement

Junior said on his podcast on Tuesday, “I mean he had a lot of great music. I was surprised because he recently just played in Vegas a month ago. He maybe knew where his situation was and just wanted to get up there one last time and kind of feel that energy and that adrenaline.” He was left wondering how emotional it must have been to do that for Keith.

Advertisement

RFK Racing co-owner and driver Brad Keselowski shared the final interview of the superstar on social media and wrote, “RIP Mr. Toby AMAZING final interview, currently checking the house for onions.” Keith was known for the patriotic songs that he wrote after 9/11. “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue”, “I Love This Bar”, and “Red Solo Cup”, were some of his most famed tunes.

NASCAR fans received special love from him when he cameoed in the parody version of “I Love This Bar”, titled “I Love NASCAR”. He sings in it, “I love NASCAR, it’s my kind of race, just to see Big E back on the track. Would put a smile on every face. No one drove a car quite like Earnhardt.”

NASCAR icons pay their tributes to Toby Keith

NASCAR’s tryst with Keith is an early found one. He sang the National Anthem before the 1999 race at Phoenix. He also commanded drivers to start their engines in the 2013 season finale and was also the Grand Marshall for last year’s Ford Ecoboost 400 at Miami. It was then that he said the famed words, “Time to get in, sit down, shut up, and hold on! Drivers, start your engines!”

Due to his contributions to NASCAR, many including Erik Jones, Michael Waltrip, and Clint Bowyer have expressed their condolences.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Erik_Jones/status/1754838944032690283?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MW55/status/1754984839705436456?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ClintBowyer/status/1754998699300733276?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

One of the most sentimental tributes for Keith came last September when he was diagnosed with cancer. Team Penske displayed a PPG Pain Scheme for all three Cup Series cars at the Kansas Speedway. The cars of Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, and Austin Cindric had the Toby Keith name painted on them along with cancer ribbons.