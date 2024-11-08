“How Long Till Bankruptcy”: Jimmie Johnson’s Latest Collaboration With Sponsor Slammed on Social Media

Since its inception in NASCAR, the Jimmie Johnson-owned Legacy Motor Club’s peak performance came from Erik Jones, who secured 18th in the final driver standings in 2022. Unfortunately, the current season has seen none of their drivers qualify for the playoffs.

John Hunter Nemechek, driving the #42, has managed to notch just four top-10 finishes, while his teammate Erik Jones has eked out one additional top-10. Johnson, who will be next seen at Pheonix as a part of his nine-race schedule this year — the most since his last full season — hasn’t cracked the top 28 in his recent eight appearances either.

Amid these struggles, team owner Johnson has been actively engaging with various partners to keep operations running smoothly. Recently, Johnson took part in a marketing initiative for Carvana, the car dealership company, where he was featured in an advertisement promoting their same-day vehicle delivery service.

The move was part of a broader effort to maintain momentum and visibility for the team amid on-track challenges. Adam Stern from Sports Business Journal recently shared the video featuring Johnson decked out in a blue firesuit, joining a team of Carvana employees ready to deliver a freshly sold car. He shared the clip on his official X handle.

.@Carvana, the publicly traded online car dealer, has crafted a new marketing campaign with @JimmieJohnson to promote its same-day vehicle delivery service. 🔲 The ad will run over the coming weeks across TV, digital and social media channels. pic.twitter.com/uEvkV56PRK — Adam Stern (@A_S12) November 7, 2024

The campaign is set to air across various channels, and Carvana claims it can deliver vehicles in under two hours in some instances after they are bought.

However, the reception hasn’t been entirely positive; NASCAR fans and others have critiqued the campaign, noting that the ad’s style harks back to the early 2000s, and some expressed skepticism about the company Johnson chose to collaborate with.

One fan expressed disappointment, saying, “Such a horrible company. You’d shrink he’d be embarrassed to have his name associated with them.” Another predicted financial doom for the company, commenting, “How long till bankruptcy.”

An enthusiast went further, labeling the company fraudulent: “Carava is a fuqstick fraudulent company, easy to see why they have a relationship with Johnson.”

A former employee also weighed in with a critical insider’s perspective: “As their former delivery driver, DONT buy from them. They arent properly inspecting cars and touchup painting by 5 yr olds. If u buy, MAKE SURE you have it IMMEDIATELY INSPECTED by brand DEALERSHIP, which will cost more, but they rush out too many lemons hoping u wont catch it.”

Johnson’s recent collaborations with Carvana

Carvana first partnered with Johnson in 2021 as he transitioned from NASCAR to explore IndyCar racing. Then in July of this year, Carvana and Johnson joined forces to support Arsenal Technical High School by providing the school with crucial resources. The initiative equipped the students with a new vehicle lift, tools, and educational supplies to enhance their learning spaces.

During the special event, students had the opportunity to meet Johnson from the comfort of a luxury suite, as detailed in a press release.

Additionally, Carvana contributed a vehicle from their wholesale inventory for the students to repair and work on, giving them the chance to hone their automotive skills through practical experience.

Then earlier, in June 2024, Johnson also made an appearance at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway driving a special #84 Toyota Camry. The particular car showcased a paint scheme designed by his daughters in partnership with Carvana.

Adorned in vibrant pink, turquoise, yellow, and purple doodles, and featuring images of the family’s energetic Jack Russell Terrier, “Charlie Meatball,” the design also carried a sentimental message.

It also included a reference to how his daughters wish him luck before races, encouraging him to “drive over the moon”— a playful expression of their hope that he would be the fastest on the track.