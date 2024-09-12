How NASCAR’s Saturday Build-Up at Watkins Glen Will Dictate Sunday’s Results This Weekend

There is a level of uncertainty for the drivers going into the second NASCAR playoff race of the season at Watkins Glen this weekend. Goodyear is introducing a new tire compound for the upcoming race that wears faster than what the drivers are used to.

As per the sport’s official tire manufacturer, the new compound could bring in an estimated three seconds of falloff this Sunday. However, how much that number ends up being will only be revealed after drivers head out on track.

Hence, this weekend’s pre-race sessions on Saturday are going to be crucial. There are going to be two practice sessions for two groups of Cup racers, one each, of 20 minutes. That’s when they’ll learn about the new compound.

A few drivers have also tested six new compounds in late June at the track. These drivers were namely Tyler Reddick, Austin Cindric, and Daniel Suarez. Four of those compounds were developmental.

At the time, they said that the drop-off was around two to five seconds throughout the tire’s life. But why did NASCAR and Goodyear decide to come up with a compound that degrades so fast?

It’s the second race of the #NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Teams must adapt quickly to the new tire setup being introduced this weekend at Watkins Glen if they want to secure their place in the Round of 12. pic.twitter.com/7HMBIRdt4k — Goodyear Racing (@GoodyearRacing) September 11, 2024

The answer is to improve the Next-Gen car’s road course racing product. Watkins Glen is a fast-sweeping track, akin to an intermediate oval in some ways. Passing at the venue has always been a point of concern for the drivers, with the seventh-generation racer’s dependency on aerodynamics producing dirty air for the following cars.

Being on a faster-degrading tire compound is going to bring strategy into play as cars on older tires won’t be able to pose much of a challenge to those on a newer set. It could make things interesting going into the 90-lap event.

Once the drivers know where the limit of the compound is, they can either choose to do multiple pit stops or manage their tires for as long as possible. Qualifying will be crucial as well since the cars starting at the front of the pack will always have the advantage of free air.

It remains to be seen how well NASCAR’s experiment performs this Sunday, with historical evidence supporting its cause after Richmond’s option tire ruling by the governing body.

Wildcard entries that might upset playoff drivers this Sunday

Watkins Glen is one of those playoff tracks where anyone can win, including non-playoff drivers. One man who has made road course racing look like a piece of cake of late is Shane Van Gisbergen.

The three-time Supercars champion has won multiple road course races in the Xfinity Series this year. He has what it takes to get the job done at ‘The Glen’. Another interesting addition to the field is going to be Juan Pablo Montoya. The Columbian is a legend of motorsports who has cut hi teeth in several different disciplines such as Formula 1, IndyCar, and NASCAR.

— Daniel Kriete (@DanielKriete4) August 2, 2024

He has won races in all three series as well. However, the last time he drove a Cup Series car was close to ten years ago. With the Next-Gen car and the tire compound, the 48-year-old will need all of Saturday’s practice to get used to the machine he will be operating.

History stands with Hendrick Motorsports at The Glen as they have won each of the last five races. This season, there are a lot more variables and their streak is more likely to come to an end than continue. It remains to be seen what sort of a race awaits fans and drivers this Sunday.