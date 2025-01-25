Everything About RJ Reynolds’ Return to NASCAR

The upcoming 67th running of the famed Daytona 500 will witness Kaulig Racing’s Ty Dillon bring one of NASCAR’s most iconic partnerships back to the sport, albeit with an affiliation. The 32-year-old driver will be seen with Grizzly Nicotine Patches as its primary sponsor during several races throughout the year, a product by American Snuff Company, an affiliate of RJ Reynolds.

Advertisement

RJ Reynolds’ Winston brand is synonymous with multiple generations of NASCAR fans remembering the sport’s top tier via the brand’s name as they were the naming rights sponsor for over 30 years. The affiliate collaboration could be a sign of a re-emerging interest from the Tobacco giant in the racing world.

NASCAR’s global recognition today comes from the days of the Winston Cup Series, with the Winston brand elevating the sport’s marketing and building a recognized profile surrounding racing, which was still considered somewhat of an outlaw sport before the same. American Snuff Company is also known for another one of its brands involved in the sport in the past with many fans vividly remembering Harry Gant’s #33 Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

“NASCAR is an extension of who our consumer is, and this collaboration shows we’re right there with them, every step of the way. This isn’t just a partnership; it’s a friendship built on shared values and a shared vision for success,” said Brent Trader, Sr. Director at American Snuff Company.

The Grizzly Nicotine Patches brand will be seen nine times throughout the season as Dillon attempts to bring results to Kaulig Racing, a team known for their resilience and fighting sense. “It’s an absolute honor,” said Dillon. After the brand’s reintroduction at Daytona International Speedway, the partnership and paint scheme will also be seen at the following venues:

May 4: Texas Motor Speedway

May 18: All-Star Race, North Wilkesboro Speedway

May 25: Charlotte Motor Speedway

June 1: Nashville Superspeedway

August 31: Darlington Raceway

September 13: Bristol Motor Speedway

October 19: Talladega Superspeedway

October 26: Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR team owner looks back at RJ Reynolds’ affiliation with the sport & its effects

Richard Childress Racing’ owner Richard Childress talked about how RJ Reynolds as a group and their Winston brand turned the landscape of stock car racing back in the day. They talked about how the sponsorship introduced the sport to new avenues.

“They brought in paint and built buildings and brought in media from all over the United States. And the billboards. I remember going to North Wilkesboro, and there was a big billboard about Winston and the race. That was a big deal back in the day — stuff that we never had before,” said Childress.

It now remains to be seen what revolution RJ Reynolds brings this time around for NASCAR, if at all.