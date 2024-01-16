Danica Patrick Sent 400 Popsicles to Aaron Rodgers Fan in Touching Gesture Back in the Day

Apr 20, 2018; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers look on nduring the first quarter of game three of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks at BMO Harris Bradley Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Throwback to 2020 – a Green Bay Packers fan was wailing in pain after she got her tonsils removed. And while she did so, she had just one wish: to be “best friends” with NFL superstar and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick’s then-boyfriend, Aaron Rodgers. In fact, her family recorded the entire episode in a video and posted it on X. It didn’t take long for the clip to go viral.

Sadly, neither did Rodgers respond to the video nor did Callie Kessler of Connecticut meet Rodgers during the time of her distress. However, that was not the only thing she wished for herself as she was under anesthesia bearing the severe pain of tonsillectomy.

Kessler also wished that the Quarterback got her 400 ice popsicles. Well, the demand was quite justified, as even doctors advise patients to consume soft and cold foods like yogurt, ice creams, and, of course, ice pops. But 400 of them might seem a bit too much for the folks on social media.

Nevertheless, Rodgers’ girlfriend at that time did not find the post-surgery request egregious. She promptly reached out to the die-hard Rodgers fan and wrote, “We would like to buy you 400 popsicles. Dm your address. We hope you feel better, but if you don’t, the popsicles should help a little! “

The 18-year-old fan was embarrassed at the unexpected gift

When four jumbo packs of Otter Pops, each containing 100 popsicles, arrived at Kessler’s doorstep, she was overjoyed. But she was a little embarrassed, too. She admitted, “It’s honestly crazy. I did not expect that at all. It all feels so surreal, but I’m so happy and a little bit embarrassed!”

Next, she posted a picture of herself wearing a Green Bay Packers merch with the pops and captioned it, “Thank you @AaronRodgers12 and @DanicaPatrick #gopackgo unreal!!!”

Later, Kessler explained that she had been a Packers fan ever since she was a child. The first time she watched her favorite team in action was back in December 2019, when the team beat the New York Giants in New Jersey.