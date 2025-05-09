How Ryan Blaney Plans to Make NASCAR’s Chicago Weekend Memorable for Himself and Wife Gianna Tulio

Nov 22, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney (12) and his fiancé Gianna Tulio during the NASCAR Awards Banquet at Charlotte Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Ryan Blaney doesn’t mind mixing business with pleasure with his wife Gianna Tulio. In fact, like other married NASCAR couples, they look forward to off-track and downtime action in various locations that host Cup races.

That’s especially true for the early July Chicago Street Race in downtown Chicago, Illinois.

During a recent media tour to promote the race, Blaney told Chicago TV station FOX 32 he has some plans for his wife in the Windy City.

“My wife and I are going to try to come up early this year so I really get some time here in Chicago,” Blaney said. “I love the city. I didn’t spend a lot of time here as a kid, so I’ve really tried to embrace it as an adult.”

Blaney hopes to return to one of Chicago’s famed museums that he had a chance to visit for the first time last year.

“Even when we come here to compete, we try to go out and see different parts of it,” he stated. “(Last year) was my first time at the Field Museum, which is amazing. When I come back, I want to get the full tour because I love like dinosaurs and stuff. I’ve got to see Sue (a well-known dinosaur skeleton) at the Field Museum.”

“I love the city. It offers a lot, and we appreciate them welcoming us with open arms for the weekend and shutting down your (downtown) traffic for like three days. But yeah, we get to spend some time. Hopefully, we get to spend some more time here in a couple months.”

No trip to Chicago would be complete without sampling the local food cuisine, and Blaney is all-in on that possibility for the third year in a row that NASCAR has raced in downtown Chi-town.

“We’re hoping to really hit up some restaurants when we come back,” Blaney said. “I love Chicago-style pizza. I try to find the best spots for Chicago-style. I know some people who are not living in Chicago; they don’t like Chicago-style pizza, but I personally really enjoy it.

“I try to always find some good spots.”

Blaney then turned to the interviewer and asked with a smile, “If you have any suggestions, I’m all ears.”

And obviously, all stomach!