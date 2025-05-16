Ryan Blaney and Wife Gianna Address Expletive-Laden Chant Gaining Popularity Among NASCAR Fans

The second season of NASCAR: Full Speed dropped on Netflix on May 7. Two of the most noteworthy stars on the show are the former Cup Series champion, Ryan Blaney, and his wife, Gianna Tulio. The couple made the headlines when the first season aired for a phrase that Tulio uttered to her better half ahead of the 2023 season finale in Phoenix.

She wished him luck, saying, “And remember, be Ryan f***ing Blaney.” The driver went on to win the championship. The moment was included in the trailer and fans completely loved the raw emotion.

The phrase soon caught fire with t-shirts and other merchandise rolling out with it. With the second season out now, the couple was asked about the moment by NASCAR’s Kim Coon.

Tulio said, “I get so happy because, honestly, it means the fans are supporting him and believe in him just as much as I do. I love to remind him at the end of the day to just be Ryan f***ing Blaney. Just be yourself out there. You can do it. You’re an amazing driver. Just be yourself.” Interestingly, she had not been aware that a mic was recording her when she said it.

She was initially petrified when Netflix showed her the footage and the trailer. However, she got over the embarrassment eventually. Blaney continued, “We get shirts sent to us all the time. Fans making their own shirts. I see hats and shirts everywhere. Fans yelling it. So, it’s kind of nice. The fans are fired up and that’s like her catchphrase now.”

How Blaney and Tulio opened up their arms to Netflix

Blaney and Tulio got married in December 2024. They decided to let Netflix shoot a major part of their personal lives without hesitation. Tulio said about this, “I think it’s special that some people get to see behind the scenes because not a lot of people open up that part of their life. They like to keep it a secret.”

For Blaney , it was all about becoming more relatable for fans. He enjoyed having the camera crew follow him around at all times and gave it as much access as he could. “I just hope fans enjoy the relatability side of that,” he said. “Just seeing two people kind of going through life together.”

He had also spoken in Talladega last month about how fans will get to understand the lifestyle of drivers better and the hardships they face through shows like Full Speed. The couple are bound to be a hit once again after creating all the buzz in the first season.