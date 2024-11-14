How Ryan Preece’s Absence From Final Stewart Haas Racing Celebrations “Paints a Picture” Towards Team’s Demise

Now that the 2024 Cup Series season is finally over, Stewart-Haas Racing stands dissolved as a team. It appeared as though the proceedings went by without much drama considering the magnitude of Tony Stewart’s decision to shut doors. But scenes from the Phoenix Raceway after the finale showcased some oddity from the team and its four drivers.

Chase Briscoe, Josh Berry, Noah Gragson, and Ryan Preece are all close friends. Berry and Gragson joined the team only at the beginning of the season but developed a strong bond with the others quickly.

The team’s social media continually used their relationships for marketing purposes throughout the year as well. This is why a strong ripple was felt when Preece was left out of the team’s farewell video.

The video posted on X features the others, except Preece, walking off into the sunset. This led fans to question why the No. 41 driver was left out. However, this isn’t the first time that Preece has not been included in things. He revealed back in May that he wasn’t aware of a study group that the rest of the team’s drivers were in together to prepare for races.

Could there be some friction between them? It is yet to be known. It may never be. But the situation is certainly an unfortunate one. All this is further amplified by how Preece was left out of the cool-down lap after the race. Chaotic messages on the team radio do cause some confusion, but then this isn’t how a team as big as Stewart-Haas Racing should ideally have gone down.

Berry comments on the confusing radio chatter about the cool-down lap

Radio communication from Preece’s car was revealed on X. The No. 14 driver commented below it, “Now play mine.” Once again, the message left fans confused rather than providing clarity about the scenario. Stewart-Haas Racing might just not be ready to leave the minds of the fandom yet.

One fan wrote in response to the radio message, “Listening to that level of confusion kinda paints a picture of why they have been in steady decline for years now.”

Another stated, “These guys can’t even figure out what to do for a symbolic post-race gesture no wonder they couldn’t put together a decent race all year.”

The confirmation continued, “The lack of organization from this team explains a lot lol”. Such disarray can be detrimental at any time. It’s all a bit too late to resolve now. Rumors around Preece state that he could be joining RFK Racing as its third driver in 2025. He is the only one currently without a seat for next season.