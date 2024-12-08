How the Snowball Derby Brings Much More Than the $10 Million Economic Boost for Pensacola

Racers make their way around the track during the start of the 56th Annual Snowball Derby at Five Flags Speedway Sunday, December 3, 2023. © John Blackie/jblackie@pnj.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The 57th edition of the Snowball Derby is being held this Sunday at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida. The historic short-track event has been active since 1968 and is a highly celebrated festivity in American grassroots motorsports. With big names from multiple racing disciplines on their way to the 300-lap finale on Sunday, here’s an understanding of the event’s economic impact.

Nearly 6000 people attend the derby every year. This means the cash registers of local businesses fill quicker than usual and new temporary businesses pop up around the speedway. Every additional dollar that is spent combines to create an impact of over $10 million on the surrounding area, according to the track owner and general manager Tim Bryant.

This figure is largely owed to the image of the race weekend as a great way to spend some family time. This year’s attendees Jessica and Steve Boyeett told the press, “We love coming out here and the kids love coming out. It’s the whole being able to hang out, cookout with family and friends, and watch some good racing.” Thousands of others share a similar outlook.

The derby is all about short-track racing. Drivers from other avenues, such as NASCAR, get to the track every year to test their skills. However, being a Cup Series star alone doesn’t guarantee a good performance. Legends like Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty have raced on the track at least once in their long careers, with varied levels of success.

Why is the Snowball Derby regarded so highly?

The crowd that doesn’t enjoy short-track racing comes to watch the Cup Series stars drive. For this year, Ty Majeski, Noah Gragson, William Sawalich, and others are a part of the roster. More icons like Erik Jones and Chase Elliott have been a part of the derby in the past.

James Finch, a car owner and regular derby contender, told Racing America, “This is a hard race to win. I mean you come for the party and the race is a small part of it. It’s the camaraderie you have with the best short trackers around.”

Finch also noted that Bobby Allison was the best driver in the derby to not win the trophy. “That’s the thing about this race,” he said. “You have to have a complete day to win the race.”

The Tom Dawson trophy will go to only the best at the end of the day on December 8, 2024, when the ultimate winner of the famed event is crowned.