“I Want Stability, a Home”: Noah Gragson’s Singular Demand After NASCAR Season Riddled With Uncertainty

Noah Gragson is currently navigating the Snowball Derby season, having secured a starting position of P40 for the main event after recording finishes of P13 and P24 in the two preceding practice sessions. It appears to serve as a diversion from contemplating his prospects for the next racing season. Gragson is poised to race his third full-time NASCAR Cup season with yet another team, marking his third different team affiliation.

Advertisement

Discussing his hopes with the new team, Gragson expressed his desire for consistency and a lasting team relationship, stating, “I want stability, a home. It would be really nice not to get to June and July and wonder what is next for me and have to be distracted looking for a new opportunity. I hope this is my home for a long time to come.”

Gragson made his NASCAR Cup debut in 2021 on a part-time basis with Beard Motorsports. His full-time racing career in the Cup Series began in 2023 with Legacy Motor Club, where he took the wheel of their #42 Chevy.

However, in August 2023, Noah Gragson faced an indefinite suspension from NASCAR and Legacy Motor Club (LMC) for breaching Section 4.4.D. of the NASCAR Rule Book, which addresses member conduct.

The action was taken after Gragson liked a social media meme that was offensive and related to the murder of George Floyd. Shortly after, Gragson requested his release from LMC to concentrate on the process needed for reinstatement.

NASCAR reinstated Gragson in September 2023, and he was soon announced as the new driver for the #10 Ford at Stewart-Haas Racing. However, Stewart-Haas Racing decided to cease its NASCAR operations at the season’s end. The closure led Gragson to secure a new beginning with Front Row Motorsports, where he signed a multi-year deal starting in 2025.

Gragson shared his limited awareness of FRM’s ongoing legal battle

The FRM team is currently embroiled in an antitrust lawsuit against the sanctioning body, alongside 23XI Racing, which precludes them from racing as a NASCAR team in 2025.

It appears the team plans to compete as an open team next season, though the specifics of how the three-car effort will be organized amidst the legal fray remain unclear. Gragson, for his part, mentioned that he simply plans to show up wherever and whenever he’s needed.

Reflecting on his peripheral role in the lawsuit, Gragson admitted, “I am so disconnected. I’m probably not the guy to ask but I do feel confident we’re going to race. I’m not the most educated guy on what’s going on with the lawsuit and I’m not even just saying that because you’re recording me right now. Like, I have no idea what’s going on and I just do what I’m told.”

Having finished the season in the 24th position, with one top-5 and seven top-10 finishes, Gragson will bring Drew Blickensderfer and several members from his #10 team at SHR to Front Row Motorsports.

As the antitrust lawsuit continues to unfold during the off-season, it will be intriguing to watch how Gragson leverages the new opportunities at FRM.