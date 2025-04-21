How Tony Stewart’s First Memorial Day Double Attempt Led to an Unlikely Bond With Dale Earnhardt

Tony Stewart’s career has no dearth of impressive feats. Among the most notable of them all was attempting to complete the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day twice, in 1999 and 2001. He completed the 1,100-mile marathon in 2001 and created history. But he took away something much more special and remarkable from his failed attempt in 1999.

Advertisement

Stewart did not train properly for the Indy-Charlotte double duty the first time around, and he had to pay a high physical price for it. He said about it, “The first year it was terrible. It was a terrible experience. I had no idea what I needed to do, nutrition-wise. I’m not a workout guy. I’m not a nutrition guy.”

“And I realized very, very quickly that day — I learned at the end of the 500, that I had a long day ahead of me still.” At the end of the Coca-Cola 600, Stewart had passed out while still seated inside his car on the pit road. Fortunately, a fellow driver arrived just in time and pulled him out. It was none other than the legendary Dale Earnhardt Sr.

He continued to narrate, “He (Earnhardt) leaned in and he’s like, ‘Have you had enough yet?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah. I’m exhausted.’ And he actually helped me get out.” Earnhardt is known as a tough man with little compassion for his competitors. But that episode spoke volumes about his true character to Stewart.

“This was a guy that intimidates so many people, but he had that side of him that was compassionate,” he added. “It was kind of like a father-son moment, where he’s proud of you for what you’re doing.” After the tough time he had that year, Stewart went prepared in 2001. It wasn’t like he had much choice after strong interference from his team owner, Joe Gibbs.

He finished both races in their lead laps and gave meaning to all the physical training that he underwent. He says with strong pride, “I finished sixth in the 500 and was leading when the rain came — had a legitimate shot to win that race, which is all you can ask for. Then went to Charlotte, and to drive from the back and end up third.”

Unfortunately, Earnhardt passed away in Daytona early that year and couldn’t witness Tony Stewart‘s accomplishment. Without question, he would have been incredibly proud to watch him overcome a challenge that had trumped him the first time.