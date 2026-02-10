Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the Next ‘Fast and the Furious’ Movie? NASCAR Legend Would “Absolutely Say Yes”

Being one of the most popular stars from the world of motorsports, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been in front of the entertainment camera multiple times over his career. He has been in the limelight for his presence in music videos, talk shows, and many more. He could soon be taking a big stride on that front by starring in the upcoming Fast and Furious movie that is set to hit the screens in 2028.

In a recent interview with Hard Rock Bet, Dale Jr. was asked if he would be open to playing a role in the movie if he was approached for it.

He replied, “If I were asked, I would absolutely say yes. I mean, it’d be a great opportunity. I believe that’s an NBC property, I’m not 100% sure, but, you know, those are some great friends of mine. I’ve worked with NBC in the past, as a broadcaster.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Exclusive: NASCAR, Ownership, and Legendshttps://t.co/bpfDSvlLsK — Hard Rock Digital (@HardRockDigital) February 9, 2026

Dale Jr. reaffirmed that he would be 100% interested in getting involved if he were approached. The film has been titled ‘Fast Forever’ and will be released on March 17, 2028. Reports suggest that this could be the final installment in the popular franchise. However, other spin-off movies may continue to carry on the legacy. Even if Dale Jr. misses out now, he could get a piece of the action later.

Like he pointed out, the Fast and Furious franchise is produced and distributed by Universal Pictures, a subsidiary of NBC Universal, which is a division of Comcast. Junior was a part of the broadcast booth of NBC Sports before he moved to Amazon Prime Video in 2025.

He could pull in some favors with the connections he made while he was there and challenge Dominic Toretto for a drag race.

Dale Jr.’s other notable media appearances

Brad Arnold, a renowned musician, put together Dale Jr. and Tony Stewart in a music video back in 2003. The song was called ‘The Road I am On’ and features the two drivers racing each other across streets and an oval track to impress a girl. Dale Jr. was also in a song composed by the Canadian band Nickelback. Interestingly, many other celebrities were a part of this feature as well.

In 2006, he appeared in Jay-Z’s Show Me What You Got music video alongside Danica Patrick. Apart from these, he has been featured in TV shows and movies like Talladega Nights, Cars, and Herbie: Fully Loaded. A Fast and Furious appearance would definitely elevate this resume to a whole different level.