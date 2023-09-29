“I Am Angry, Like Really Angry”: Joey Logano Makes Honest Admission About Team’s Dismal Performance

Joey Logano is certainly not having the season he would have hoped for. After winning his second Cup title last year, the Team Penske driver was only able to win one race throughout the 2023 regular season at Atlanta and got eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. All of this has understandably resulted in frustration and anger for the #22 driver.

Recently, while speaking in an interview, Logano made a critical admission on his team’s horrible performance this season, and how they plan on digging themselves out of this situation soon enough.

Joey Logano opens up about his team’s abysmal season performance



While speaking with Sirius XM NASCAR Radio, Logano mentioned, “The fact that there’s frustration does not bother me. That’s a good thing. I am glad people are pi**ed off about it. Like I am angry, like really angry about it and that’s a good thing. There is nothing wrong with being mad about not being good. That’s a good thing that you are mad about it.”

“But how you approach it, like I said, about you gotta be a team, you gotta work together, you gotta be honest with each other. No matter who it is. Let’s talk it out and really look at every little piece there is to try to get better.”

Logano further expressed his determination to overcome the challenges which his team is currently facing. He acknowledged that the issues he is dealing with are different from those he has faced in the past, but he assures that he and his team remain committed to finding the solutions and becoming stronger as a result.

Logano plans what needs to be done ahead of the next season



Across the Ford roster of teams, it is Brad Keselowski’s RFK Racing that has really been the standout. The other Ford-powered teams did not share the same luck. With Logano already out of the playoffs this season, he mentioned how they plan on bouncing back come next season.

He acknowledged that RFK was the clear top Ford team at the moment, and they would have to find a way to outrun them, before planning to take on the rest of the competition. He mentioned, “Number one, how do we become the number one Ford team by the end of the year? We have to set that as a goal as a company, Team Penske. That’s what we’re used to being, that’s what we are. We need to put ourselves back in that spot.”

There’s a tough and long road ahead for both Team Penske and Logano as they strive to find a pathway back to the top. While the competition for them is over this season, they can still work and try new things in preparation for the next season.