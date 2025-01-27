“I’ll Enjoy Monday in a Hospital”: When Ricky Rudd Did Not Mind Getting Burnt to Win a NASCAR Race

Drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series would pay any sum of money to secure a victory. It is easy to get addicted to reaching victory lane in motorsports, and drivers never get enough of it. But how many would be willing to suffer second-degree burns for glory? Ricky Rudd, one of the NASCAR’s very best, did when he went through a fiery hell to win in 1998 at Martinsville.

The NAPA 500 fell on one of the hottest days of the year that season. Temperatures soared to nearly 90 degrees, meaning drivers had to battle a heat of nearly 140 degrees inside their cars. Cooling systems helped, but Rudd just had a terrible fit of luck. His system failed after just five laps in the race, and he had to go through the remaining 495 laps in pure agony.

He initially considered opting for a replacement driver. He had heavy doubts about his capability to finish the race, and Hutt Stricklin was brought to the pit stall to serve as a relief driver. In any other situation, he would have gone to the pit road and climbed out of the car. But his Ford Thunderbird was simply too good that day for him to leave it.

He had yet to win a race that season, and here was a golden chance to reach victory lane. Also, his record of having at least one win in each season for the previous 15 years was in jeopardy. Once he realized the magnitude of what it would mean, the decision came easy. He decided to stay in his car.

Pouring water into his suit resulted in his back getting burnt. So, ice packs were used to help him get through the event. He infamously told his crew chief Bill Ingle during the race, “If we can get this win, I’ll enjoy Monday in a hospital room somewhere recovering.” He led the last 96 laps and beat Jeff Gordon, who was his biggest competitor that day.

Finally, when it was all over and Rudd was in victory lane, he collapsed on the ground. He was given oxygen and IV fluids as the press surrounded him with questions. He had second-degree burns on his back and his buttocks, but he recovered quickly after. This episode of Rudd’s impressive career represents the true meaning of grit and determination.

On February 7, he will be inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2025 alongside Carl Edwards and the late Ralph Moody. He said of the honor, “My career has been behind me for quite a while now. To be able to go into the Hall of Fame, it’s a tremendous sense of pride to be able to be in there with the legends that I grew up watching.” Every fan who watched Rudd display his character on the track knows that it is the Hall of Fame’s pride to have him in it.