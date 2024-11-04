“I Am Done With NASCAR”: Fans Erupt After Race Manipulation Controversy at Martinsville

The final showdown during the penultimate round of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs this season has ended yet again under controversial circumstances. Several incidents during the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway left a sour taste for the fanbase as multiple drivers and manufacturers tried to seemingly manipulate the end result of the 500-lap-long event.

Fans were left frustrated with the governing body after the fraternity identified blatant attempts to change the eventual Final 4 standings, the first of which came courtesy of 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace.

The #23 Toyota driver has been accused of slowing down on the final lap of the race to allow his Toyota teammate Christopher Bell to advance into the final round, who incidentally repeated one of the few banned moves in stock car racing by executing a wall ride at the venue. Bell and the #20 team were subsequently removed from the playoffs as a result.

While Wallace’s attempt could still be deemed a coincidence, Chevrolet was seen working behind the scenes as Ross Chastain and Austin Dillon refused to pass William Byron, allowing the Hendrick Motorsports driver to qualify for the Final 4 courtesy of Bell’s disqualification.

Both drivers also acted as a rolling roadblock for #24, protecting him from any attacks from behind. Fans of the sport have erupted in light of these events on social media, with reactions pouring in accordance with the frustrating events.

“If they don’t call this for the bullshit that Wallace let it be and the rule change that they made because of Hamlin ironically, I am done with NASCAR and I’m not even kidding,” wrote one fan after the race, urging NASCAR to take action. “Give both manipulation. Next driver gets in the final four,” chimed in another.

The never-ending debate surrounding the format once again was under question as one fan wrote, “Playoffs suck this is evidence,” while another follower rallied for disqualifications, “The 24 and 20 should be DQ or lose positions.”

NASCAR can be expected to hand out further decisions/penalties which might change the playoffs picture further.

“We have a shit show here”

Former NASCAR driver Mark Martin did not mince any words as he went on to give his opinion on what transpired this Sunday during the Cup Series race at Martinsville. Several drivers were blamed for questionable decisions on the track, with manufacturers playing manipulative shenanigans from behind the scenes.

It remains to be seen if any further updates come courtesy of what Toyota and Chevrolet are being blamed for by the fraternity. However, one thing is certain.

With the ongoing backlash the sport and its playoffs format are facing from the fans, the drivers and manufacturers are certainly not helping NASCAR’s cause in reducing the same. Whether the events could culminate in something the sport might regret later on is anyone’s guess.