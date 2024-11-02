mobile app bar

“Gave Up on the Playoffs”: NASCAR Fans Demand “Complete Overhaul” as Homestead Chatter Refuses to Die Down

Rahul Ahluwalia
Published

NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie (7) spins in front of NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (8) and NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez (99) during the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Oct 27, 2024; Homestead, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie (7) spins in front of NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch (8) and NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez (99) during the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs format is not a new point of contention for the fraternity. Fans, drivers, team members, broadcasters and analysts of the sport have at one point or the other pointed fingers at the governing body for making what stock car racing is today.

While some blowback from the revolutionary stick and ball format being applied to racing warrants pushback, is the postseason playoffs deal as bad as people think?

While some may argue in favor of the notion, it seems like the majority of the fanbase still has not accepted the fact all along. Boiling down to NASCAR as a sport consisting of die-hard old-school fans as well as new viewers, it makes it especially hard for stock car racing to be accepted the way it is today.

The sport’s last visit to Homestead-Miami Speedway saw a fantastic race play out for the viewers if one was to ignore the championship aspect of the same, opined one fan on social media.

“As a diehard NASCAR fan, I find myself caring less and less about the Playoffs and more about each individual race. I watch the races because I love NASCAR not because of the Playoffs. The format kinda takes away my interest in who wins the championship.”

The opinion seemed to generate support from others as well. “Gave up on the playoffs when Harvick missed the 2020 final 4. The format needs help. It’s got something there but this ain’t it,” wrote one fan, clarifying his stance on the issue.

“100% agree. I think they need to do a complete overhaul of the Playoff format. And that starts with rethinking the normal Race Stage formats,” said another fan in unison with the original opinion.

Arguments against the championship’s credibility also surfaced as one fan explained his point of view, “This format means for me that the championship is just not all that important,” while others asked the governing body to go back to old ways and said, “NASCAR needs to return to a Full Season Championship like it did last time in 2013 before the Chase for the Cup was invented.”

While the fanbase might seem hell-bent on reversing the playoffs format, it is also to be noted that the race which was cherished by several as one of the best races of the season with multiple protagonists throughout saw only the majority of the playoff drivers go at it.

Meanwhile, the remaining field battled amongst themselves with a noticeable lack of aggression as compared to upfront. Even if the racing was just as good from mid-pack onwards, it is safe to say that the element of jeopardy was missing akin to six or seven championship hopefuls giving it their all at the front.

