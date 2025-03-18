“I’m Not Losing Faith”: Kyle Busch’s Play on Weird Trend Gives Fans Hope Despite Recent Struggles in Miami

Kyle Busch might not have had the pitch-perfect start to his 2025 Cup Series campaign, but his performances have not been all that bad either. He has three top-10 finishes in the first five races of the year. Next up, he heads to Homestead-Miami. He has gone on X ahead of this challenge and jollied himself by noting a recent trend.

Fox Sports posted on the platform that every driver who has won a race this season has a last name that starts with the letter B (William Byron, Christopher Bell, and Josh Berry). It asked fans which driver with a last name that begins with the letter B would end up in victory lane next. Busch couldn’t help but pitch in.

He wrote, “Trending the right direction.” With Richard Childress Racing, his Homestead-Miami record is not impressive. He doesn’t have a top-15 result in two appearances at the track. However, his record while in Joe Gibbs Racing was spectacular. He had secured two wins and 11 top-10 finishes in 15 appearances.

In response to his words, fans expressed strong faith that Rowdy would be back to form this time. One wrote, “Im not losing faith. Head up king.” Another added, “Haha hopefully you up next bud.” One more follower quipped, “Head up King our time is coming.” All this optimism would serve Busch well this coming weekend.

Im not losing faith. Head up king pic.twitter.com/IxjwT6qv8H — Sam (@samh8876) March 17, 2025

Chris Buescher wants to be the next B-named winner as well

Unfortunately for Busch, he is not the only one with a last name that starts with the letter B. RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher is equally interested in being the next winner and posted a hilarious reaction to the post by Fox Sports. The sad thing is that his Homestead-Miami record is in shambles right now.

He has no top-10 finishes in the nine races he has run there. However, he does have three top-10 finishes this season. He finished tenth in the Daytona 500, seventh in COTA, and fifth in Phoenix.

Can he cause an upset in Miami and become the next winner of 2025? Time will tell. But then again, what are his hopes against the other B-named drivers?

The 2023 Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney is yet to win a race this year. So is Joe Gibbs Racing’s new driver, Chase Briscoe. Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman will want to take home the pie as well. This is perhaps the most unexpected battle that one would have expected the 2025 season to throw at fans.