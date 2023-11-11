William Byron Catapulted Himself as Third Hendrick Star This Season. Can He Become NASCAR’s Next Jeff Gordon?

DARLINGTON, SC – MAY 08: NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Hall of Fame Driver and Hendrick Motorsports Executive Jeff Gordon and William Byron ( 24 Hendrick Motorsports Liberty University Chevrolet) look on during the running of the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 on May 08, 2022, at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, SC.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire) AUTO: MAY 08 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400

William Byron‘s Cup Series campaign this season was sort of a breakthrough for the #24 car. The HMS driver managed to outscore and outdrive some of his more experienced and often more regarded teammates, Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott catapulting himself as the third HMS star.

Recently, NASCAR broadcaster Rick Allen shared his thoughts on Byron’s performances throughout the regular season all the way up to the Championship four race at Phoenix. He explained how Byron has managed to establish himself as one of the stars in the sport.

He stated, “It was a breakout season. I think Rudy Fugle made a big change with that organization just having that comfort. They have had that comfort, they have worked together, they have won championships together. They have been a part of each others lives to a point where they were getting the best out of each other.”

“I think we have always known that William Byron was very talented. When he has a great car he can go out and win races. This year they were in the right place at the right time, quite a few times…”

He further acknowledged how Byron was able to put in the best result despite not always having the most dominant car on the race track.

Rick Allen believes William Byron resonates with the younger demographic

Speaking further Allen explained how Bryon, “Reached out to a different demographic, he reaches out to a younger audience…” He noted certain things that Byron did while speaking with the media or thinking like wearing the big hats after winning races.

Somehow all of those things combined with the fact that he is only 25 years old help to boost him as a person of interest within the younger populace. At the end of the day if there is anything that NASCAR needs it would be to get more and more younger people in the sport. So in a way, Byron could lead the charge as a perfect example for that to happen.

Additionally, Allen also believed that Byron has made his mark on the sport, and with his performances and overall talent on the race track, there could be a possibility of seeing him win championships through the next decade.