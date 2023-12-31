“I Can’t Do It”: Chase Elliott’s Least Favorite Vegetable Might Surprise NASCAR Fans

Aug 19, 2023; Watkins Glen, New York, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott signs autographs for fans during practice and qualifying for the Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Give Chase Elliott a delicious burger and yet, he would not dig in right away. The Hendrick Motorsports ace will take his own time taking out the slices of raw tomatoes from it. He might even order his food without any tomatoes. Elliott hates tomatoes.

In an episode of the NASCAR Racehub with Lindsay Czarniak, the #9 pilot expressed how disgusted he was at that red fruit that serves as the number one ingredient in one of the most popular American condiments: ketchup.

The speedster stated that he loved a warm bowl of tomato soup and he loved ketchup as well. However, raw tomatoes were just not his cup of tea. Czarniak was curious if it was the taste or the texture of this red fruit that bothered the Chevy star.

Elliott replied, “I’m not a tomato fan. I’ve tried and tried and tried…I can’t do it… I don’t know what it is…it’s just not for me.” So much so that he would not have tomatoes even for money.

In another interview a few years back, Elliott said that he wouldn’t eat tomatoes even for cash. When Weaver said that he loves a good tomato sandwich with mayonnaise, Elliott exclaimed, “That is absolutely disgusting!” Interestingly, when Weaver asked if Elliott would do the deed for $200, the speedster started giving it a thought.

Elliott prefers his picture on a magazine rather than a video game cover

Back to the conversation between Elliott and Czarniak, the latter kicked off a segment of “Which would you rather?” One of the questions was, “Be in the cover of a magazine or a video game; which would you rather?”

For Elliott, appearing on the cover page of a bigshot magazine sounded better than appearing on the cover of a video game. “I feel like magazine might be a little more broad,” said Elliott.

“Depends on what magazine but a big-time magazine, that’s a pretty big deal if you’re in a big-time magazine so I’m gonna go that route,” he added. He even named “Rolling Stone” as his top pick.

Is it because he has already appeared on the cover of a video game? Back in 2020, the 2020 Cup Series champion became the front face of NASCAR Heat 5, a game that is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One devices, and PC via stream.

Besides the cover, a trailer was released on YouTube that was titled, “Refuse to lose”. Narrated by veteran sportscaster, the late Ken Squier, this game features several other elite drivers along with the Golden Boy of Hendrick Motorsports.