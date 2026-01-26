mobile app bar

“Way Past That Point”: Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Driver Makes Honest Confession Around Retirement

Gowtham Ramalingam
Published

follow google news
Nov 1, 2025; Avondale, Arizona, USA; NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Justin Allgaier (7) during the Xfinity Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway

When a driver approaches the 40-year mark, talks of retirement begin to swirl around them, whether they like it or not, and Justin Allgaier has, sadly for him, reached that stage. Most drivers around his age start thinking about settling down after spending years on the road, but that is not the case for Allgaier.

He is not willing to enter that mental space yet. In a recent interview with SpeedFreaks, Allgaier was asked whether he had thought about retirement and if he now wanted to spend more time with his family than ever before. “Way past that point,” he answered.

“Three years ago, I guess. Almost four now. We sat at a dinner table on Friday night before Phoenix. We’re sitting at a dinner, and I knew,” the JR Motorsports driver added.

Jim Pohlman had not yet taken over as Allgaier’s crew chief at the time, and the team owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr. was stuck in a rut. That frustration led to a bold declaration in front of all 25 people at the table. Allgaier told his wife that if he won that season’s championship, he would hang up his racing suit and call it a day for good.

Though taken aback, his wife did not agree with the decision, and he soon realized why. “I realized in that moment how much I still love the sport,” he continued.

I realized that there’s still value to give, right? There are still things to go do.” So, Allgaier doesn’t know when he will actually choose to retire. He does know that he will walk away happy and content when he does. He also understands that it won’t be an easy transition whenever it happens.

Allgaier’s first full-time NASCAR season came in 2009, and since then, he has not missed a single race in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series. That level of commitment leads to a routine that becomes difficult to walk away from. As a result, when he eventually retires, he knows he will miss heading to the racetrack every weekend and answering the countless questions from the media.

He also emphasized that he will feel it in his gut when the time to retire arrives, and that he is closer to that moment than he was before. For now, however, his focus remains firmly on the 2026 season. He is more excited to begin the year than he has ever been, and that energy and optimism are qualities his team owner, Dale Earnhardt Jr., will surely appreciate.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Gowtham Ramalingam

Gowtham Ramalingam

Gowtham is a NASCAR journalist at The SportsRush. Though his affinity for racing stems from Formula 1, he found himself drawn to NASCAR's unparalleled excitement over the years. As a result he has shared his insights and observations by authoring over 3000 articles on the sport. An avid fiction writer, you can find him lost in imaginary worlds when he is not immersed in racing. He hopes to continue savoring the thrill of every lap and race together with his readers for as long as he can.

Share this article

Don’t miss these