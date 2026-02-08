‘The Dynamic Is Killed by Clint Bowyer’: NASCAR Fans Once Again Take Aim at FOX’s Broadcast Booth

The Fox Sports broadcast booth received major criticism for its work in the 2025 Cup Series season. Fans were extremely disappointed with how “boring” the commentary was and how disengaging the broadcasters made the races. Even the camera work and the presence of advertisements were heavily criticized.

Fox Sports announced last month that the original crew of Mike Joy, Kevin Harvick, and Clint Bowyer will take up the reins once again in 2026. Moments away from the official start of the season, fans on social media have come together to discuss why the channel’s broadcasts are received so negatively.

One fan wrote on Reddit, “Harvick chooses to bully Bowyer anytime he says something smart outside of practice and qualifying. If it were a two-man booth with Mike Joy and Harvick, it would be two guys trying to see who can stay awake.”

Bowyer‘s funny remarks and in-depth knowledge appear to have kept the fan hooked. But others weren’t so kind to the 2008 Nationwide Series champion. Another fan wrote, “The issue with Bowyer is that Fox tries to force him to do a role. Listen to him during practice and qualifying, and he’s much more tolerable.”

One more added, “Bowyer is the real issue. I like the guy, but he can be annoying af sometimes.” Delivering the final blow, one fan said, “He’s fine…Joy and Harvick do well together, the dynamic is killed by Bowyer trying to be the comedic relief (otherwise he’d be fine too).” While this particular thread came down hard on Bowyer, others were equally critical of all three individuals.

Bowyer is entering his sixth year with Fox Sports this season. Harvick, meanwhile, is a more recent presence.

For instance, Joy’s age isn’t getting any younger, and his voice isn’t getting any sharper. Fans have been keen to point this out and suggest that it might be time for the icon to call it quits. That said, there is also the prevailing opinion that Joy at his worst is still better than most commentators at their best.

Icons like Allen Bestwick and other Fox crew members like Eric Brennan are being put forward as potential individuals who could upgrade the broadcast booth. It is upto Fox Sports now to listen to the fans and provide a more interesting watch.