“I Didn’t Want to Believe It”: When Chase Briscoe’s Wife Marissa Spoke Candidly of the NASCAR Couple’s Miscarriage

Chase Briscoe and his wife, Marissa, now embrace life as parents of three children: their eldest son, Brooks Wayne Cunningham Briscoe, and their boy-girl twins, Cooper Banks Briscoe and Collins Ivy Briscoe. That sense of fullness, however, arrived only after the couple endured a deeply painful chapter that reshaped their outlook on family and resilience. Before joy found its way back in, Marissa suffered a miscarriage, a loss that struck just as their lives appeared to be lining up perfectly.

Advertisement

The miscarriage occurred around May 2020 under circumstances that neither expected nor could control. It happened only days before Briscoe delivered an emotional Xfinity Series victory at Darlington, a race he later described as “the biggest day of my life after the toughest day of my life.”

In the aftermath of that win, Marissa spoke publicly about the meaning it carried beyond the trophy. “Our angel baby was watching over us, just knowing that she’s always watching over us, just meant a lot.”

Briscoe dedicated the victory to his wife, drawing strength from her during a time when the ground beneath them felt unsteady. Together, they later spoke openly about navigating loss, leaning on each other, and finding unexpected comfort through the NASCAR community.

Looking back, the weeks leading up to that moment had felt almost storybook. The couple married in November 2019, and by May, they were expecting their first child. Marissa went in for what she believed would be a routine appointment, while Briscoe prepared for the Darlington weekend. Wanting him present despite the distance, she FaceTimed him so they could share the experience.

“That was my 12-week check-up. I was so excited because I was going into that appointment, I was going to hear my baby’s heartbeat for the first time. Me and one of the nurses thought that we heard it, but they took me to the ultrasound room, they were like there’s no heartbeat and I could see it. But I didn’t want to believe it.”

Briscoe remembered the instant clearly from his side of the screen. “Yeah, you see Marissa’s face turned pale almost, and then you know I feel like that an elephant stand on my chest, you know it’s just so hard.” The shock hit both of them at once, even though miles separated them.

Accepting the loss did not come easily for Marissa, who had always dreamed of motherhood. She later acknowledged it was the hardest experience she had ever faced. The couple had made plans, believed in them fully, and watched them dissolve without explanation.

Circumstances offered one small mercy. With the race postponed due to the weather, Briscoe drove two hours back to Charlotte to be with Marissa. When he arrived, they met outside, embraced, and stood together in silence. That wordless moment restored a sense of balance simply because they were together again.

Choosing transparency, the Briscoes shared their loss on social media, hoping their story might help others. Instead, they found themselves surrounded by support that felt like a collective embrace. One message resonated deeply, coming from Samantha Busch, who had endured a miscarriage in 2018.

“My heart breaks for them I know what they’re feeling, and I know that sense of loss and devastation, and you almost feel like you’re flailing and you just don’t understand why this happens and what else you could have done differently and you just want to grab her and give her a hug and tell her it’s going to be okay.”

Briscoe later said that Samantha’s outreach meant more than words could capture and offered Marissa genuine comfort. Today, as the 31-year-old continues his career with Joe Gibbs Racing in the Cup series after finishing his rookie season with the team in third place, he and Marissa share life with their three children.