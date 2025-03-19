Christopher Bell to Follow Rival Kyle Larson and Run the Indy 500? JGR Driver Opens Up on Doing the Double

Currently dominating in the NASCAR Cup Series, Christopher Bell seemingly aspires to emulate his frenemy Kyle Larson’s racing career by participating in the Indy 500 in the future. Despite only five years in the NASCAR Cup Series, Bell is busy elevating his skills both on traditional asphalt circuits and in dirt racing. Recently, his team owner, Joe Gibbs, has granted his drivers the flexibility to participate in races outside of NASCAR, an opportunity that Bell is embracing by participating in dirt races. But at the same time, he also contemplates venturing into IndyCar.

During his recent appearance on the Rubbin is Racing podcast, when Bell was inquired about his thoughts on competing in the Indy 500, he responded, “I do want to drive in the Indy 500,” showing his enthusiasm for the event, underlining its overall appeal beyond the die-hard motor racing enthusiasts. Bell further elaborated,

“So, the coolest thing to me that I didn’t even realize as a kid growing up about those two events [Daytona 500 and Indy 500] is like that those two events are outside of Motorsports. Like every NASCAR race, you have NASCAR fans watch it.”

He added, “Well, Daytona and Indie are like the two events that you have Global worldwide like casual fans that don’t really watch racing, watch those two races because that’s what they know about. So, yeah I mean that that’s definitely circled on my list to do.”

Moreover, Bell offered insights into the demands of becoming a successful IndyCar driver, particularly for the Indy 500, which he identifies as unique due to the preparation involved. He stated that securing a capable ride and aligning with a team that can provide a competitive car by race day would be instrumental to being successful.

Besides that, the track time drivers accumulate at Indianapolis, where they spend nearly a month working on their skills and familiarizing themselves with the circuit also plays a role.

He acknowledged the amount of seat time drivers receive before the race, to enhance their readiness for the competition. However, he stopped short of guaranteeing the highest level of competitiveness, he hopes to be a contender at the event.

Currently, the primary challenges for Christopher Bell’s potential participation in IndyCar include obtaining permission from Joe Gibbs for the same and the absence of Toyota’s involvement in the series. Chevrolet backed Kyle Larson’s vehicle at the Indy 500 last year and it boasts a longstanding relationship with the event.

But while Toyota has expressed interest in IndyCar’s forthcoming next-generation engine platform, so far, no definitive plans have been established. Given Bell’s loyalty to Toyota, transitioning to a different engine manufacturer for participation in open-wheel racing might not be a viable option for him.

Nevertheless, Bell remains hopeful and has asserted that should Toyota decide to re-engage with the IndyCar Series as an engine supplier, he would volunteer to represent them, whether it involves sponsoring an existing driver in a singular event or competing in the Indianapolis 500 himself.