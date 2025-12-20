“I Don’t Really Talk to Anybody”: Carson Hocevar Does Not Care About Being Friends With NASCAR Drivers

Carson Hocevar has never made much effort to sand down his edges, either inside the cockpit or beyond the garage, and that reputation has followed him at every stop on the NASCAR ladder. Yet even by his own standards, his recent admission raised eyebrows, including those of someone as experienced as Dale Earnhardt Jr. Hocevar revealed that, despite years in the sport, he does not count a single active Truck, Xfinity, or Cup Series driver as a friend.

The 22-year-old has already tangled with some of the sport’s most recognizable names, including Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr., clashes that have only fortified his image as a driver unwilling to yield or soften his stance. He has also drawn criticism for refusing to offer post-race apologies following incidents widely viewed as avoidable.

That hardline approach has made Hocevar a polarizing presence, but it still does not fully explain his detachment from the social fabric most drivers naturally form.

In NASCAR, friendships often trace back decades. Blaney and Chase Elliott share a bond forged long before Cup Series fame, while Blaney’s childhood connection with Bubba Wallace remains well known.

Hocevar, however, operates outside that framework. During a recent appearance on the Dale Jr. Download, he spoke candidly about his social circle, or lack thereof.

The Spire Motorsports explained that his downtime rarely includes fellow racers, noting that most of his interactions happen with friends from the sim-racing world. “I’ve only hung out one time with any other driver. It was SVG and Bubba at his property, but we don’t like hang out like it was just one time,” he admitted.

When Dale Earnhardt Jr. pressed further, asking who Hocevar typically greets at the racetrack or acknowledges during pre-race ceremonies, his response was “Whoever I didn’t run into last week,” he said, before adding, “I just know that I don’t really talk to anybody.”

Hocevar emphasized that the isolation is not a calculated slight, but rather a byproduct of how his career evolved. He stated that racing never provided him with friendships, even during his formative years on short tracks.

Hocevar further explained that this pattern dates back to his earliest days behind the wheel. “I’ve never hung out with a driver my whole time here,” he said, backing that his approach did not suddenly change upon reaching the Cup Series. Instead, it remained consistent, owing to his belief that distance preserves clarity.

That mindset mirrors his on-track persona as well. Hocevar races with an edge, often pushing the limits of aggression, and his rookie Cup campaign in 2025 reflected that intensity. He achieved multiple top-10 finishes without leaning on alliances or established friendships. To Hocevar, performance comes first, and emotional proximity risks dulling competitive instincts.

He acknowledged that avoiding close relationships simplifies difficult moments, particularly when contact sparks controversy. Hocevar has previously explained that steering clear of friendships makes it easier to stand firm after incidents, rather than offering apologies he views as insincere. He has stated openly that he dislikes artificial behavior, preferring clarity over courtesy.

Off the track, also, Hocevar does not socialize extensively, avoids nightlife, and rarely lingers on the entry stage exchanging pleasantries. He keeps his circle tight and his focus narrow, believing that familiarity can blur the line between competition and compromise. He accepts the solitude, trusting that authenticity and performance will carry more weight than popularity.