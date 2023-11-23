Which Teams Does NASCAR Fan-Favorite Chase Elliott Support?

HAMPTON, GA – MARCH 20: Former Major League Baseball pitcher for the Atlanta Braves John Smoltz (r) and Chase Elliott ( 9 Hendrick Motorsports NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet) pose by the 2021 MLB, Baseball Herren, USA World Series Champion trophy won by the Atlanta Braves before start the 64th Annual Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Series race on March 20, 2022 at the newly repaved and reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire) AUTO: MAR 20 NASCAR Cup Series – Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

Just a couple of days ago, Chase Elliott released a video update on his successful shoulder surgery and shared a positive outlook for the next season. Not long after, the 2020 Cup Series champion was seen in Knoxville supporting the Georgia Bulldogs college football team, affectionately known as the Dawgs.

The Dawsonville native has shown his support for the Georgia University team on several occasions and has also attended several of their games. When not racing, Elliott can be seen rallying behind his favorite college football team.

In the past year, Elliott received an invitation to visit the College Football Hall of Fame, where he engaged in a Q&A session with fans. The event also featured the display of the Braves’ World Series trophy, his 2020 Cup Series trophy, and the Georgia Bulldogs’ College Football Playoff championship trophy on the indoor field.

Which sports teams does Chase Elliott support?

Over the years, Elliott has identified both the Georgia Bulldogs in college football as well as the Atlanta Braves in the MLB. He has been seen attending games for both teams and often cheers for them whenever he gets time in the NASCAR Cup Series off-season.

The Braves are a well-supported team by fans across the south, and Elliott being from Georgia of course does not shy away from showcasing his support to the team. The Braves share a fierce rivalry with other MLB teams such as the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies.

The team also boasts four World Series titles, 18 NL pennants, four NA pennants, and 18 NL East Division titles, among several other accolades over its vast history in the sport.